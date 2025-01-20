iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

2.45
(1.24%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

4.6

-32.49

EBIT growth

1,911.18

-119.57

Net profit growth

1,924.8

-119.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-4,622.36

EBIT margin

0

0

2,102.36

Net profit margin

0

0

2,102.36

RoCE

-7.83

-0.35

RoNW

-2.17

-0.1

RoA

-1.97

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.05

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.38

-0.2

-0.14

Book value per share

2.17

2.36

2.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

49.4

P/CEPS

-3.26

-10.3

-17.46

P/B

0.58

0.87

1.03

EV/EBIDTA

-95.15

5.16

5.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.67

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-216.28

-241.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.11

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

-0.93

-3.73

-3.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-600.26

Employee costs

0

0

-1,143.15

Other costs

0

0

-2,978.94

