Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
4.6
-32.49
EBIT growth
1,911.18
-119.57
Net profit growth
1,924.8
-119.57
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-4,622.36
EBIT margin
0
0
2,102.36
Net profit margin
0
0
2,102.36
RoCE
-7.83
-0.35
RoNW
-2.17
-0.1
RoA
-1.97
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.05
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.38
-0.2
-0.14
Book value per share
2.17
2.36
2.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
49.4
P/CEPS
-3.26
-10.3
-17.46
P/B
0.58
0.87
1.03
EV/EBIDTA
-95.15
5.16
5.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.67
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-216.28
-241.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.11
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
-0.93
-3.73
-3.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-600.26
Employee costs
0
0
-1,143.15
Other costs
0
0
-2,978.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.