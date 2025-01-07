iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.44
(-2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.34

2.5

0

0

yoy growth (%)

193.1

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.12

-0.93

0

0

As % of sales

15.36

37.34

0

0

Employee costs

-3.24

-2.43

-0.31

-0.29

As % of sales

44.22

97.01

0

0

Other costs

-3.51

-2.07

-0.31

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.91

82.95

0

0

Operating profit

-0.55

-2.94

-0.63

-0.73

OPM

-7.49

-117.31

0

0

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.91

-0.16

-0.66

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.23

0

0

Other income

1.74

1.58

0.01

0.08

Profit before tax

0.07

-3.5

-0.78

-1.32

Taxes

0.5

0.21

0

0

Tax rate

651.03

-6.2

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.57

-3.28

-0.78

-1.32

Exceptional items

0

0

4.36

0

Net profit

0.57

-3.28

3.58

-1.32

yoy growth (%)

-117.59

-191.74

-370.52

-88.45

NPM

7.87

-131.14

0

0

Sri Havisha : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.