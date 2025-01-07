Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.34
2.5
0
0
yoy growth (%)
193.1
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.12
-0.93
0
0
As % of sales
15.36
37.34
0
0
Employee costs
-3.24
-2.43
-0.31
-0.29
As % of sales
44.22
97.01
0
0
Other costs
-3.51
-2.07
-0.31
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.91
82.95
0
0
Operating profit
-0.55
-2.94
-0.63
-0.73
OPM
-7.49
-117.31
0
0
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.91
-0.16
-0.66
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.23
0
0
Other income
1.74
1.58
0.01
0.08
Profit before tax
0.07
-3.5
-0.78
-1.32
Taxes
0.5
0.21
0
0
Tax rate
651.03
-6.2
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.57
-3.28
-0.78
-1.32
Exceptional items
0
0
4.36
0
Net profit
0.57
-3.28
3.58
-1.32
yoy growth (%)
-117.59
-191.74
-370.52
-88.45
NPM
7.87
-131.14
0
0
