Please find attached herewith the Notice of 31st AGM along with the annexure scheduled to be held at 5.30 PM on 25th September, 2024 through Video conference/ Audio visual means The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from,19.09.2024 to 25.09.2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Meeting Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange regarding proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed the exchange about Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)