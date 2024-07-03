Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Promoted by D V Manohar, D V Satyakumar and their associates, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Limited SHHIL) [Formerly known as Shri Shakti LPG Limited (SSLPG) and Shri Matre Power And Infrastructure Limited (SMPIL)] was originally engaged in business of LPG marketing. since its incorporation in July, 1993.SHHIL were the pioneer in the field of LPG marketing and established large integrated infrastructure to carry LPG from dock (Port) to the door of customers, which consisted of dedicated port facilities, large storage terminals, network of bottling plants and distribution and marketing networks.The Company was able to do well from the commencement of commercial operations in 1995 till 1999 and became profitable. Infact, it emerged as the countrys largest private sector LPG company. However, due to abnormal rise in crude oil prices during 1999 to 2000, the international LPG prices also shot up. Despite the big spurt in sourcing cost, it was not possible to proportionately increase the prices due to competition with the Government Subsidized gas by virtue of which the Company incurred losses. This was aggravated in subsequent years due to the growing disparity in prices between the private LPG operators and the PSU Oil Undertakings, on account of non-removal of subsidy as promised by the Government of India (GOI). The GOI did not honor its commitments to withdraw subsidy in a phased manner which led to the crisis in Private Sector LPG Industry. Because the Companys dedicated customer base was much larger, it had to suffer greater losses as more sales meant more losses. Inspite of the difficult times, the Company built a strong brand image viz SHAKTI GAS which is still quite popular.The Company implemented a project of an integrated liquid petroleum gas (LPG) plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. It started operations within one year by importing LPG. Commercial operations at the Kakinada Bottling Plant commenced in Jan.95. It came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to meet the project cost.SSLPG took over Asia LPG Pvt Ltd in Bangalore, Karnataka, which has a Bottling Plant in Bangalore. Subsequently, Asia LPG became a subsidiary of the Company. It has a joint venture with Kosan Teknova, Denmark, for manufacture of valves and regulators for exclusive use of Shaktis gas customers and for exports; with AMOCO, US, for setting up a LPG terminal and with Daewoo Corporation, Korea, for marketing LPG as an automobile fuel. During 1997-98, the bulk storage facilities at the main terminal at Kakinada were augmented by the commissioning of 3 x 500 MT LPG Spheres taking total storage capacity to about 3000 MT. The Auto Conversion Kit developed under ARAI was launched Bangalore and Hyderabad in November 2002. In view of the proposed expansion and diversification into the hospitality business, the Company has changed its name to Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd (SHHIL).During the year FY 2021-22, M/s Shri Shakti Resorts and Hotels Limited got merged into the Company effective on November 16, 2021. Now the Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotel.