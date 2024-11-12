iifl-logo-icon 1
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

Sri Havisha CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024 And Other Business Matters. Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed to the exchange regarding Board Meeting held on 12.11.2024 for approval of financial results/statements for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30 2024 And Other Business Matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed to exchange that the Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 13/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed to Stock Exchanges regarding Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024 to consider financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other business matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements For The Fourth Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024 And Other Business Matters. Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange Regarding Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Sri Havisha Hospitality And Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 And Other Business Matters. Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

