iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Speciality Restaurants Ltd Share Price

147.54
(2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.55
  • Day's High149.5
  • 52 Wk High287.1
  • Prev. Close143.83
  • Day's Low142.51
  • 52 Wk Low 140.01
  • Turnover (lac)147.25
  • P/E28.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.88
  • EPS5.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)711.67
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Speciality Restaurants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

144.55

Prev. Close

143.83

Turnover(Lac.)

147.25

Day's High

149.5

Day's Low

142.51

52 Week's High

287.1

52 Week's Low

140.01

Book Value

66.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

711.67

P/E

28.05

EPS

5.14

Divi. Yield

0.69

Speciality Restaurants Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Speciality Restaurants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Speciality Restaurants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.24%

Non-Promoter- 1.92%

Institutions: 1.92%

Non-Institutions: 47.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Speciality Restaurants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.1

46.96

46.96

46.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

261.89

235.42

104.78

90.04

Net Worth

309.99

282.38

151.74

137

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

252.93

150.13

357.78

296.79

yoy growth (%)

68.46

-58.03

20.55

-5

Raw materials

-75.51

-45.2

-113.48

-95.33

As % of sales

29.85

30.1

31.71

32.12

Employee costs

-46.39

-33.82

-82.02

-76.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.18

-33.53

-11.68

-21

Depreciation

-27.34

-32.23

-57.48

-29.65

Tax paid

0

-0.17

0.9

-22.26

Working capital

-4.55

14.87

-12.73

-1.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.46

-58.03

20.55

-5

Op profit growth

-3,015.59

-102.55

7,428

-156.7

EBIT growth

-268.66

-279.95

-145.08

-16.88

Net profit growth

-146.09

-23.11

-28.54

144.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

404.7

374.97

252.93

150.14

357.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

404.7

374.97

252.93

150.14

357.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.66

24.19

13.62

21.16

10.27

View Annually Results

Speciality Restaurants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anjan Chatterjee

Whole-time Director

Suchhanda Chatterjee

Deputy Managing Director

Indranil Ananda Chatterjee

Independent Director

Dushyant Rajnikant Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avinash Kinhikar

Independent Director

ULLAL RAVINDRA BHAT

Independent Director

Rakesh Pandey

Whole-time Director

Avik Chatterjee

Independent Director

Anita Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1999, Speciality Restaurants Limited is one of the largest chain of restaurants in the fine dining sector with restaurants across India, UAE (Dubai), Qatar (Doha), Tanzania (Dar e salam) and in UK (London). Their flagship brand Mainland China serve authentic Chinese cuisine with some new items on the Menu while its offshoot i.e. Asia Kitchen by Mainland China serves pan-Asian cuisine in a semi-casual dining format. Haka has been a recent addition to Cloud Kitchen format in the same genre ie. Haka style Chinese cuisine and holds promise for dine-in formats at a later stage.Kix was launched in 2007 as a bar with dance floor and music. It is targeted at young professional segment of the Indian population. Shack was launched in 2009 as a bar lounge with a beach theme targeted at the young Indian professional segment. Kibbeh was launched in May 2010 as a Lebanese bar and lounge that is targeted at the young Indian professional segment.In May 2012, Speciality Restaurants came out with an initial public offer (IPO) of 11,739,415 equity shares. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 16 to 18 May 2012. The IPO was priced at Rs 150 per share.During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company introduced new brands like Sigree Global Grill, Cafe Mezzuna and Hoppipola in an effort towards sweating of assets. Hoppipola is an all-day bar and restaurant that offers contemporary food.Speciality Restaurants entered into a joint venture with the Al Moha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Speciality Restaurants Ltd share price today?

The Speciality Restaurants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is ₹711.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Speciality Restaurants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is 28.05 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Speciality Restaurants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is ₹140.01 and ₹287.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Speciality Restaurants Ltd?

Speciality Restaurants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.23%, 3 Years at 15.87%, 1 Year at -24.91%, 6 Month at -15.93%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -7.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Speciality Restaurants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.24 %
Institutions - 1.92 %
Public - 47.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.