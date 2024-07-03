Summary

Incorporated in 1999, Speciality Restaurants Limited is one of the largest chain of restaurants in the fine dining sector with restaurants across India, UAE (Dubai), Qatar (Doha), Tanzania (Dar e salam) and in UK (London). Their flagship brand Mainland China serve authentic Chinese cuisine with some new items on the Menu while its offshoot i.e. Asia Kitchen by Mainland China serves pan-Asian cuisine in a semi-casual dining format. Haka has been a recent addition to Cloud Kitchen format in the same genre ie. Haka style Chinese cuisine and holds promise for dine-in formats at a later stage.Kix was launched in 2007 as a bar with dance floor and music. It is targeted at young professional segment of the Indian population. Shack was launched in 2009 as a bar lounge with a beach theme targeted at the young Indian professional segment. Kibbeh was launched in May 2010 as a Lebanese bar and lounge that is targeted at the young Indian professional segment.In May 2012, Speciality Restaurants came out with an initial public offer (IPO) of 11,739,415 equity shares. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 16 to 18 May 2012. The IPO was priced at Rs 150 per share.During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company introduced new brands like Sigree Global Grill, Cafe Mezzuna and Hoppipola in an effort towards sweating of assets. Hoppipola is an all-day bar and restaurant that offers contemporary food.Speciality Restaurants entered into a joint venture with the Al Moha

