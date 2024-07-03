Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹144.55
Prev. Close₹143.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹147.25
Day's High₹149.5
Day's Low₹142.51
52 Week's High₹287.1
52 Week's Low₹140.01
Book Value₹66.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)711.67
P/E28.05
EPS5.14
Divi. Yield0.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.1
46.96
46.96
46.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
261.89
235.42
104.78
90.04
Net Worth
309.99
282.38
151.74
137
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
252.93
150.13
357.78
296.79
yoy growth (%)
68.46
-58.03
20.55
-5
Raw materials
-75.51
-45.2
-113.48
-95.33
As % of sales
29.85
30.1
31.71
32.12
Employee costs
-46.39
-33.82
-82.02
-76.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.18
-33.53
-11.68
-21
Depreciation
-27.34
-32.23
-57.48
-29.65
Tax paid
0
-0.17
0.9
-22.26
Working capital
-4.55
14.87
-12.73
-1.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.46
-58.03
20.55
-5
Op profit growth
-3,015.59
-102.55
7,428
-156.7
EBIT growth
-268.66
-279.95
-145.08
-16.88
Net profit growth
-146.09
-23.11
-28.54
144.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
404.7
374.97
252.93
150.14
357.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
404.7
374.97
252.93
150.14
357.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.66
24.19
13.62
21.16
10.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anjan Chatterjee
Whole-time Director
Suchhanda Chatterjee
Deputy Managing Director
Indranil Ananda Chatterjee
Independent Director
Dushyant Rajnikant Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avinash Kinhikar
Independent Director
ULLAL RAVINDRA BHAT
Independent Director
Rakesh Pandey
Whole-time Director
Avik Chatterjee
Independent Director
Anita Bandyopadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Speciality Restaurants Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1999, Speciality Restaurants Limited is one of the largest chain of restaurants in the fine dining sector with restaurants across India, UAE (Dubai), Qatar (Doha), Tanzania (Dar e salam) and in UK (London). Their flagship brand Mainland China serve authentic Chinese cuisine with some new items on the Menu while its offshoot i.e. Asia Kitchen by Mainland China serves pan-Asian cuisine in a semi-casual dining format. Haka has been a recent addition to Cloud Kitchen format in the same genre ie. Haka style Chinese cuisine and holds promise for dine-in formats at a later stage.Kix was launched in 2007 as a bar with dance floor and music. It is targeted at young professional segment of the Indian population. Shack was launched in 2009 as a bar lounge with a beach theme targeted at the young Indian professional segment. Kibbeh was launched in May 2010 as a Lebanese bar and lounge that is targeted at the young Indian professional segment.In May 2012, Speciality Restaurants came out with an initial public offer (IPO) of 11,739,415 equity shares. The IPO was open for subscription during the period from 16 to 18 May 2012. The IPO was priced at Rs 150 per share.During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company introduced new brands like Sigree Global Grill, Cafe Mezzuna and Hoppipola in an effort towards sweating of assets. Hoppipola is an all-day bar and restaurant that offers contemporary food.Speciality Restaurants entered into a joint venture with the Al Moha
Read More
The Speciality Restaurants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is ₹711.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is 28.05 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Speciality Restaurants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Speciality Restaurants Ltd is ₹140.01 and ₹287.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Speciality Restaurants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.23%, 3 Years at 15.87%, 1 Year at -24.91%, 6 Month at -15.93%, 3 Month at -12.63% and 1 Month at -7.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.