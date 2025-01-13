Speciality Restaurants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.1
46.96
46.96
46.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
261.89
235.42
104.78
90.04
Net Worth
309.99
282.38
151.74
137
Minority Interest
Debt
138.77
141.86
138.76
140.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.69
25.56
0
0
Total Liabilities
475.45
449.8
290.5
277.97
Fixed Assets
198.61
182.98
164.46
180.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
181.38
176.23
109.25
74.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
56.54
58.95
0
0
Networking Capital
35.78
26.59
15.57
15.72
Inventories
7.27
6.84
5.24
5.81
Inventory Days
7.56
14.12
Sundry Debtors
7.74
6.51
4.8
3.17
Debtor Days
6.92
7.7
Other Current Assets
69.29
67.05
56.3
61.34
Sundry Creditors
-31.66
-34.71
-32.09
-35.1
Creditor Days
46.3
85.33
Other Current Liabilities
-16.86
-19.1
-18.68
-19.5
Cash
3.13
5.04
1.21
7.2
Total Assets
475.44
449.79
290.49
277.98
