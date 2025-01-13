iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Balance Sheet

138.25
(-1.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:19:54 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.1

46.96

46.96

46.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

261.89

235.42

104.78

90.04

Net Worth

309.99

282.38

151.74

137

Minority Interest

Debt

138.77

141.86

138.76

140.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

26.69

25.56

0

0

Total Liabilities

475.45

449.8

290.5

277.97

Fixed Assets

198.61

182.98

164.46

180.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

181.38

176.23

109.25

74.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

56.54

58.95

0

0

Networking Capital

35.78

26.59

15.57

15.72

Inventories

7.27

6.84

5.24

5.81

Inventory Days

7.56

14.12

Sundry Debtors

7.74

6.51

4.8

3.17

Debtor Days

6.92

7.7

Other Current Assets

69.29

67.05

56.3

61.34

Sundry Creditors

-31.66

-34.71

-32.09

-35.1

Creditor Days

46.3

85.33

Other Current Liabilities

-16.86

-19.1

-18.68

-19.5

Cash

3.13

5.04

1.21

7.2

Total Assets

475.44

449.79

290.49

277.98

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

