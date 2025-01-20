iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Key Ratios

139.51
(0.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.46

-58.03

20.55

-5

Op profit growth

-3,011.74

-102.55

7,424.83

-156.7

EBIT growth

-269.68

-273.26

-142.55

-20.79

Net profit growth

-127.81

-22.77

-18.74

83.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.76

-0.96

15.92

0.25

EBIT margin

11.33

-11.25

2.72

-7.72

Net profit margin

3.22

-19.54

-10.62

-15.75

RoCE

10.24

-7.67

4.97

-9.12

RoNW

1.45

-4.9

-4.85

-4.65

RoA

0.72

-3.33

-4.84

-4.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.74

-6.25

-8.09

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.08

-13.11

-20.33

-16.27

Book value per share

30.8

28.81

34.88

48.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

92.75

-6.08

-2.86

0

P/CEPS

-39.5

-2.9

-1.14

-7.55

P/B

5.23

1.32

0.66

2.53

EV/EBIDTA

15.97

20.35

1.59

84.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0.5

-7.89

97.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.75

6.66

4.43

6.98

Inventory days

7.97

16.03

7.36

8.72

Creditor days

-58.96

-88.08

-49.74

-52.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.97

1.02

-0.46

3,274

Net debt / equity

0.94

0.98

-0.01

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

3.22

-91.79

-0.03

-6.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-29.85

-30.1

-31.71

-32.12

Employee costs

-18.34

-22.53

-22.92

-25.76

Other costs

-35.03

-48.33

-29.43

-41.85

