|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.46
-58.03
20.55
-5
Op profit growth
-3,011.74
-102.55
7,424.83
-156.7
EBIT growth
-269.68
-273.26
-142.55
-20.79
Net profit growth
-127.81
-22.77
-18.74
83.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.76
-0.96
15.92
0.25
EBIT margin
11.33
-11.25
2.72
-7.72
Net profit margin
3.22
-19.54
-10.62
-15.75
RoCE
10.24
-7.67
4.97
-9.12
RoNW
1.45
-4.9
-4.85
-4.65
RoA
0.72
-3.33
-4.84
-4.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.74
-6.25
-8.09
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.08
-13.11
-20.33
-16.27
Book value per share
30.8
28.81
34.88
48.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
92.75
-6.08
-2.86
0
P/CEPS
-39.5
-2.9
-1.14
-7.55
P/B
5.23
1.32
0.66
2.53
EV/EBIDTA
15.97
20.35
1.59
84.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0.5
-7.89
97.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5.75
6.66
4.43
6.98
Inventory days
7.97
16.03
7.36
8.72
Creditor days
-58.96
-88.08
-49.74
-52.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.97
1.02
-0.46
3,274
Net debt / equity
0.94
0.98
-0.01
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
3.22
-91.79
-0.03
-6.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.85
-30.1
-31.71
-32.12
Employee costs
-18.34
-22.53
-22.92
-25.76
Other costs
-35.03
-48.33
-29.43
-41.85
