Speciality Restaurants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

144.13
(-0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

252.93

150.13

357.78

296.79

yoy growth (%)

68.46

-58.03

20.55

-5

Raw materials

-75.51

-45.2

-113.48

-95.33

As % of sales

29.85

30.1

31.71

32.12

Employee costs

-46.39

-33.82

-82.02

-76.46

As % of sales

18.34

22.53

22.92

25.76

Other costs

-88.56

-72.56

-105.29

-124.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.01

48.33

29.42

41.85

Operating profit

42.45

-1.45

56.98

0.75

OPM

16.78

-0.96

15.92

0.25

Depreciation

-27.34

-32.23

-57.48

-29.65

Interest expense

-14.54

-16.5

-21.14

0

Other income

13.62

16.66

9.96

7.9

Profit before tax

14.18

-33.53

-11.68

-21

Taxes

0

-0.17

0.9

-22.26

Tax rate

0

0.5

-7.7

105.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.18

-33.7

-10.78

-43.26

Exceptional items

-0.65

4.36

-27.37

-10.14

Net profit

13.52

-29.34

-38.16

-53.4

yoy growth (%)

-146.09

-23.11

-28.54

144.41

NPM

5.34

-19.54

-10.66

-17.99

