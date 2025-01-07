Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
252.93
150.13
357.78
296.79
yoy growth (%)
68.46
-58.03
20.55
-5
Raw materials
-75.51
-45.2
-113.48
-95.33
As % of sales
29.85
30.1
31.71
32.12
Employee costs
-46.39
-33.82
-82.02
-76.46
As % of sales
18.34
22.53
22.92
25.76
Other costs
-88.56
-72.56
-105.29
-124.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.01
48.33
29.42
41.85
Operating profit
42.45
-1.45
56.98
0.75
OPM
16.78
-0.96
15.92
0.25
Depreciation
-27.34
-32.23
-57.48
-29.65
Interest expense
-14.54
-16.5
-21.14
0
Other income
13.62
16.66
9.96
7.9
Profit before tax
14.18
-33.53
-11.68
-21
Taxes
0
-0.17
0.9
-22.26
Tax rate
0
0.5
-7.7
105.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.18
-33.7
-10.78
-43.26
Exceptional items
-0.65
4.36
-27.37
-10.14
Net profit
13.52
-29.34
-38.16
-53.4
yoy growth (%)
-146.09
-23.11
-28.54
144.41
NPM
5.34
-19.54
-10.66
-17.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.