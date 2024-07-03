Speciality Restaurants Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
308.51
287.46
181.15
84.72
282.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
308.51
287.46
181.15
84.72
282.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.92
13.65
6.08
10.96
7.06
Total Income
325.43
301.11
187.23
95.68
289.44
Total Expenditure
252.31
224.64
151.06
96.74
229.58
PBIDT
73.12
76.47
36.17
-1.06
59.86
Interest
11.2
10.39
10.93
12.47
15.95
PBDT
61.92
66.08
25.24
-13.53
43.91
Depreciation
30.54
22.91
20.01
24.24
45.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.68
1.69
0
0
-0.9
Deferred Tax
1.07
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
26.63
41.48
5.23
-37.77
-0.89
Minority Interest After NP
0.34
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.29
41.48
5.23
-37.77
-0.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
4.36
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.29
41.48
5.23
-42.13
-0.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.52
8.83
1.11
-8.04
-0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
48.1
46.96
46.96
46.96
46.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.7
26.6
19.96
-1.25
21.19
PBDTM(%)
20.07
22.98
13.93
-15.97
15.54
PATM(%)
8.63
14.42
2.88
-44.58
-0.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.