iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Speciality Restaurants Ltd Nine Monthly Results

142.97
(-0.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

308.51

287.46

181.15

84.72

282.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

308.51

287.46

181.15

84.72

282.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.92

13.65

6.08

10.96

7.06

Total Income

325.43

301.11

187.23

95.68

289.44

Total Expenditure

252.31

224.64

151.06

96.74

229.58

PBIDT

73.12

76.47

36.17

-1.06

59.86

Interest

11.2

10.39

10.93

12.47

15.95

PBDT

61.92

66.08

25.24

-13.53

43.91

Depreciation

30.54

22.91

20.01

24.24

45.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.68

1.69

0

0

-0.9

Deferred Tax

1.07

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

26.63

41.48

5.23

-37.77

-0.89

Minority Interest After NP

0.34

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

26.29

41.48

5.23

-37.77

-0.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

4.36

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

26.29

41.48

5.23

-42.13

-0.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.52

8.83

1.11

-8.04

-0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

48.1

46.96

46.96

46.96

46.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.7

26.6

19.96

-1.25

21.19

PBDTM(%)

20.07

22.98

13.93

-15.97

15.54

PATM(%)

8.63

14.42

2.88

-44.58

-0.31

Speciality Rest.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.