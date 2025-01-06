iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Speciality Restaurants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

145.27
(1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Speciality Rest. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.18

-33.53

-11.68

-21

Depreciation

-27.34

-32.23

-57.48

-29.65

Tax paid

0

-0.17

0.9

-22.26

Working capital

-4.55

14.87

-12.73

-1.09

Other operating items

Operating

-17.71

-51.07

-80.99

-74.01

Capital expenditure

3.34

13.86

168.89

11.11

Free cash flow

-14.37

-37.21

87.89

-62.9

Equity raised

181.29

238.5

339.39

470.5

Investing

34.45

3.11

4.46

-2.91

Financing

279.73

140.97

-0.03

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

481.09

345.37

431.71

404.59

Speciality Rest. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Speciality Restaurants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.