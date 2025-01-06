Speciality Restaurants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.18
-33.53
-11.68
-21
Depreciation
-27.34
-32.23
-57.48
-29.65
Tax paid
0
-0.17
0.9
-22.26
Working capital
-4.55
14.87
-12.73
-1.09
Other operating items
Operating
-17.71
-51.07
-80.99
-74.01
Capital expenditure
3.34
13.86
168.89
11.11
Free cash flow
-14.37
-37.21
87.89
-62.9
Equity raised
181.29
238.5
339.39
470.5
Investing
34.45
3.11
4.46
-2.91
Financing
279.73
140.97
-0.03
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
481.09
345.37
431.71
404.59
