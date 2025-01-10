To

The Members of Speciality Restaurants Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Speciality Restaurants Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the AuditorRSs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRSs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the AuditorRSs responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the Key audit matter Revenue recognition - Refer Note 25 to the standalone financial statements The Company recognizes revenue when the control of goods being sold is transferred to the customer. The CompanyRSs revenue relates to restaurant and confectionary sales and services to customers. We have carried out following audit procedure: • Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy for revenue recognition as per the relevant accounting standards . • Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial controls and their operating effectiveness with respect to revenue recognition transactions selected on a sample basis. • Performed substantive testing of sales by selecting samples of sales made at certain restaurants using statistical sampling and tested the underlying documentation including kitchen order tickets (KoT). Due to high level of transaction across various units, situated across India, there exists a risk of misstatement of the timing and amount of revenue recognized to achieve specific performance targets or expectations. • Reviewed the reconciliation of revenue recorded for the year with collections through cash, credit card and aggregators, as applicable to confirm that revenue recorded is supported by collections. The Company also has franchisee arrangements and revenue share arrangements for royalty/ fee based on sales. • Perused selected samples of key contracts with aggregators and franchisees to understand the terms and conditions particularly relating to revenue share, royalty & fee payments. The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator, which could lead to recognition of revenue without meeting the revenue recognition criterion. • Evaluated whether the disclosures included in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements are in conformity with the applicable standard. In view of the above we have identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter.

Ind AS 116 Leases (Refer Note 6 and Note 36 to standalone financial statements) We have carried out following audit procedure Ind AS 116 has had a significant impact on the reported assets, liabilities, and the income statement of the Company. Impact of the Ind AS 116 transition is reliant upon a number of key estimates, determining the appropriate discount rates and determination of Short-Term Leases or Leases with variable terms, which are not considered. • Assessed the design and implementation of the key controls relating to the determination of the Ind AS 116 transition impact disclosure. • We read a sample of contracts to assess whether leases have been appropriately identified agreed the inputs used in the quantification to the lease agreements the discount rate applied and performed computation checks. There is a risk that the lease data which is used in the calculation of Ind AS 116 transition calculation is incomplete or inaccurate. In view of the above, this is considered as a key audit matter. • Assessed the accuracy of the lease data by testing the lease data captured by Management for a sample of leases through the inspection of lease documentations. • Tested the completeness of the lease data by reconciling the CompanyRSs existing lease commitments to the lease data used in the Ind AS 116. • Verification of the data for recognition of lease liability, right of use assets, depreciation and interest. • Evaluated whether the disclosures included in the notes to the Standalone financial statements are in conformity with the applicable standard.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and AuditorRSs Report Thereon

The CompanyRSs Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the CompanyRSs annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorRSs report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of DirectorRSs Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRSs Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the CompanyRSs ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRSs financial reporting process.

AuditorRSs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRSs report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRSs ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRSs report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRSs report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRSs report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRSs Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flows statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRSs report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directorRSs during year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorsRS Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and AuditorRSs) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 43 (j) to standalone financial statements).

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 43 (j) to standalone financial statements).

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure "A" to the Independent AuditorRSs Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under RSReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRS section of our report of even date)

According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a) A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) As per information and explanations given to us the Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-Use Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals under a phased programmed of verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the operations of the Company and on the basis of explanations received no material discrepancies were noticed during the verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements as right of use asset as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of RS 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets but it has not been utilized at any points of time during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not made investments, loans or given security or guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) According to information and explanations provided to us and as stated in clause 3(iii)(b) above, no loans and advances in the nature of loans are given by the Company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to information and explanations provided to us and as stated in clause 3(iii)(b) above, no loans and advances in the nature of loans are given by the Company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantee and securities.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act for any of the products sold and services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, EmployeesRS State Insurance, Income tax, Professional tax, Sales Tax, VAT, Goods and Service tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, EmployeesRS State Insurance, Profession tax, Income-tax, Duty of customs, Goods and Service tax and, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax, Sales tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Goods and Service tax and Value added tax as at March 31,2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below

Name of the statue Nature of the Dues Amount in Dispute (Rs. in Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.92 2011-12 CIT (Appeals) -- NA -- Bombay Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax 0.11 1999-00 Sales tax appellate Tribunal -- NA -- Telangana Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value added tax 1.79 2015-16 to 2017-18 Additional commissioner of Sales Tax Rs. 0.39 million is paid under protest. Andhra Pradesh VAT Act 2005 Value added tax 1.78 2012-13 to 2013-14 Appeal Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Tribunal) Rs. 0.89 million is paid under protest. Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 2.11 2008-09 to 2009-10 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax Rs. 0.15 million is paid under protest. Maharashtra Value Added Tax 2002 Value added tax 12.58 2011-12 to 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal Rs. 0.14 million is paid under protest. Name of the statue Nature of the Dues Amount in Dispute (Rs. in Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 21.40 2010-11 to 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal Rs. 1.41 million is paid under protest. Maharashtra Value Added Tax 2002 Value added tax 40.67 2013-14 to 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) Rs. 0.42 million is paid under protest. Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 32.31 2013-14 to 2016-17 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) Rs. 0.83 million is paid under protest. Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 787.54 2012-18 Commissioner Service Tax -- NA -- Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 12.81 2017-18 to 2018-19 Additional Commissioner (Appeals- III) -- NA -- Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 35.82 2017-18 to 2021-22 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, GST, Audit Commissionerate-III, Mumbai Rs. 8.96 million is paid under protest. Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 37.49 2021-22 to 2022-23 Office of the Commissioner, Kolkata South CGST & CX Commissionerate, Kolkata -- NA -- Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax Act, 2006 Value added Tax 17.17 2006-07 to 2008-09 Appellate Tribunal Rs. 17.17 million is paid under protest. The West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added Tax 2.57 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner (VAT) -- NA --

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions and government. Accordingly, paragraph (ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and basis on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions and government. Accordingly, paragraph (ix)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures companies.

f) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures companies.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures respectively during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and AuditorRSs) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this Report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii)(a)(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have taken into consideration, the internal audit reports for the period under audit issued to the Company till the date while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) As the company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there are no CICs in the Group of the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not incurred the cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 31(b) to the financial statements.

b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 31(b) to the financial statements.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report

Annexure "B" to the Independent AuditorRSs Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under RSReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRS section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of Speciality Restaurants Limited (the "Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRSs Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

The CompanyRSs management and the Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companyRSs policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

AuditorRSs Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRSs Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRSs judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRSs internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements

A companyRSs Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRSs internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRSs assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to standalone financial statements and such Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal standalone financial controls over financial reporting with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").