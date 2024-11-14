iifl-logo-icon 1
Speciality Restaurants Ltd Board Meeting

141.57
(0.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Speciality Rest. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon for the corresponding period. 2. Any other matters with the consent of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon for the corresponding period. (ii) The allotment of equity shares pursuant to the exercise of conversion of warrants issued on a preferential basis if any. (iii) The forfeiture of 25% of warrants subscription amount paid on unexercised warrants as per provision of Regulation 169(3) of Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
Appointment of Additional Directors.
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 14, 2024. Clarification letter for the Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 27, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
SPECIALITY RESTAURANTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and other matters. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 17, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

Speciality Rest.: Related News

No Record Found

