|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 May 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|COM 01/07/2024 Notice of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Speciality Restaurants Limited is convened on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Speciality Restaurants Limited convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench held on July 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)
