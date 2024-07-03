Summary

Juniper Hotels Ltd was incorporated as Seajuli Finance Private Limited on September 16, 1985, as a Private Limited Company granted by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Thereafter, through the resolutions passed by the Board and Shareholders of the Company in 1995, the name of Company was changed from Seajuli Property & Viniyog Private Limited to Juniper Hotels Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 23, 2003. Further, on conversion of the Company from a Private Company to a Public Company, the name as a result, changed to Juniper Hotels Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Juniper Hotels are a luxury hotel development and ownership company, and are the largest owner, by number of keys of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The Company has a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operate 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across strategic locations in India. They benefit from a unique partnership between Saraf Hotels (and its affiliates), a well-established hotel developer in India, and affiliates of a globally recognized premier hospitality brand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.Their hotels and serviced apartments are present across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels and are established landmarks in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi. Besides Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences being th

