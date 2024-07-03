iifl-logo-icon 1
Juniper Hotels Ltd Share Price

341.75
(-6.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open357.5
  • Day's High362.9
  • 52 Wk High538.25
  • Prev. Close363.75
  • Day's Low341.75
  • 52 Wk Low 306
  • Turnover (lac)166.05
  • P/E261.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value117.47
  • EPS1.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,604.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Juniper Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

357.5

Prev. Close

363.75

Turnover(Lac.)

166.05

Day's High

362.9

Day's Low

341.75

52 Week's High

538.25

52 Week's Low

306

Book Value

117.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,604.02

P/E

261.19

EPS

1.39

Divi. Yield

0

Juniper Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Juniper Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Juniper Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.40%

Foreign: 73.40%

Indian: 4.12%

Non-Promoter- 19.58%

Institutions: 19.58%

Non-Institutions: 2.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Juniper Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

222.5

143.7

143.7

143.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,395.83

188.63

190.59

378.24

Net Worth

2,618.33

332.33

334.29

521.94

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

817.66

666.85

308.69

166.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

817.66

666.85

308.69

166.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.64

50.43

35.07

26.5

Juniper Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Juniper Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Arun Kumar Saraf

Non Executive Director

Namita Saraf

Non Executive Director

David Alan Peters

Non Executive Director

Elton Tze Tung Wong

Independent Director

Pallavi Shroff

Independent Director

Sunil Mehta

Independent Director

Rajiv Kaul

Independent Director

Avali Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep L. Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Juniper Hotels Ltd

Summary

Juniper Hotels Ltd was incorporated as Seajuli Finance Private Limited on September 16, 1985, as a Private Limited Company granted by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Thereafter, through the resolutions passed by the Board and Shareholders of the Company in 1995, the name of Company was changed from Seajuli Property & Viniyog Private Limited to Juniper Hotels Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 23, 2003. Further, on conversion of the Company from a Private Company to a Public Company, the name as a result, changed to Juniper Hotels Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Juniper Hotels are a luxury hotel development and ownership company, and are the largest owner, by number of keys of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The Company has a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operate 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across strategic locations in India. They benefit from a unique partnership between Saraf Hotels (and its affiliates), a well-established hotel developer in India, and affiliates of a globally recognized premier hospitality brand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.Their hotels and serviced apartments are present across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels and are established landmarks in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi. Besides Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences being th
Company FAQs

What is the Juniper Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Juniper Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹341.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Juniper Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Juniper Hotels Ltd is ₹7604.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Juniper Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Juniper Hotels Ltd is 261.19 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Juniper Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Juniper Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Juniper Hotels Ltd is ₹306 and ₹538.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Juniper Hotels Ltd?

Juniper Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.40%, 6 Month at -16.80%, 3 Month at 1.06% and 1 Month at -1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Juniper Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Juniper Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 77.53 %
Institutions - 19.59 %
Public - 2.89 %

