SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹357.5
Prev. Close₹363.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹166.05
Day's High₹362.9
Day's Low₹341.75
52 Week's High₹538.25
52 Week's Low₹306
Book Value₹117.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,604.02
P/E261.19
EPS1.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
222.5
143.7
143.7
143.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,395.83
188.63
190.59
378.24
Net Worth
2,618.33
332.33
334.29
521.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
817.66
666.85
308.69
166.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
817.66
666.85
308.69
166.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.64
50.43
35.07
26.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arun Kumar Saraf
Non Executive Director
Namita Saraf
Non Executive Director
David Alan Peters
Non Executive Director
Elton Tze Tung Wong
Independent Director
Pallavi Shroff
Independent Director
Sunil Mehta
Independent Director
Rajiv Kaul
Independent Director
Avali Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep L. Joshi
Reports by Juniper Hotels Ltd
Summary
Juniper Hotels Ltd was incorporated as Seajuli Finance Private Limited on September 16, 1985, as a Private Limited Company granted by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Thereafter, through the resolutions passed by the Board and Shareholders of the Company in 1995, the name of Company was changed from Seajuli Property & Viniyog Private Limited to Juniper Hotels Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 23, 2003. Further, on conversion of the Company from a Private Company to a Public Company, the name as a result, changed to Juniper Hotels Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Juniper Hotels are a luxury hotel development and ownership company, and are the largest owner, by number of keys of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The Company has a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operate 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across strategic locations in India. They benefit from a unique partnership between Saraf Hotels (and its affiliates), a well-established hotel developer in India, and affiliates of a globally recognized premier hospitality brand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.Their hotels and serviced apartments are present across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels and are established landmarks in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi. Besides Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences being th
The Juniper Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹341.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Juniper Hotels Ltd is ₹7604.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Juniper Hotels Ltd is 261.19 and 3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Juniper Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Juniper Hotels Ltd is ₹306 and ₹538.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Juniper Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.40%, 6 Month at -16.80%, 3 Month at 1.06% and 1 Month at -1.64%.
