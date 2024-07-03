Juniper Hotels Ltd Summary

Juniper Hotels Ltd was incorporated as Seajuli Finance Private Limited on September 16, 1985, as a Private Limited Company granted by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal at Kolkata. Thereafter, through the resolutions passed by the Board and Shareholders of the Company in 1995, the name of Company was changed from Seajuli Property & Viniyog Private Limited to Juniper Hotels Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 23, 2003. Further, on conversion of the Company from a Private Company to a Public Company, the name as a result, changed to Juniper Hotels Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023 was issued by the RoC.Juniper Hotels are a luxury hotel development and ownership company, and are the largest owner, by number of keys of Hyatt affiliated hotels in India. The Company has a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operate 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across strategic locations in India. They benefit from a unique partnership between Saraf Hotels (and its affiliates), a well-established hotel developer in India, and affiliates of a globally recognized premier hospitality brand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation.Their hotels and serviced apartments are present across the luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels and are established landmarks in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi. Besides Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences being the largest hotel in India, the Hyatt Regency Lucknow and Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad are the largest upper upscale hotels in their respective markets and Hyatt Raipur is the only upper upscale hotel in Raipur. These hotels and serviced apartments are classified under 3 distinct segments: (a) luxury - the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences and Andaz Delhi; (b) upper upscale - the Hyatt Delhi Residences, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, Hyatt Regency Lucknow and Hyatt Raipur; and (c) upscale - Hyatt Place Hampi. In 2004, the Company had joined operations at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences; started operations at Hyatt Place Hampi by CHHPL in 2012, operations at Hyatt Raipur by CHPL in 2014; started Hyatt Regency operations in Ahmedabad in 2015; started operations at Andaz Delhi in 2016, Hyatt Regency Lucknow operations in 2017 and finally, Hyatt Delhi Residences operations in 2018. Later, the Company in Sep 23 acquired 100% shareholding of Chartered Hotels Private Limited and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company effective September 20, 2023.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offering consisting of Rs 1800 Crore Fresh Issue Equity Shares.