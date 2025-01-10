To the Members of Juniper Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Juniper Hotels Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Juniper Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Juniper Hotels Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and Notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Assessment of recognition and recoverability of deferred tax (as described in note 9 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement) Our procedures included the following: The Company has deferred tax assets (net) balances amounting to INR 15,387.74 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024 recognised on deductible temporary differences, carried forward business losses and unabsorbed depreciation. The additional deferred tax assets recognized during the year resulted in tax credit of INR 5,019.84 Lakhs. • We read and evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policies with respect to recognition of deferred taxes in accordance with Ind AS 12 "Income Taxes"; • We obtained an understanding of the process and tested the effectiveness of controls over recording of deferred tax assets and review of recoverability of deferred tax assets at each reporting date; The deferred tax asset is recognized to the extent it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences, carried forward business losses and unabsorbed depreciation can be utilized. This involves significant management judgment and estimation given that recognition is based on assumptions such as likely timing and level of future taxable profits based on management projections which are affected by expected future market and economic conditions. • We assessed sufficiency of taxable profits in future periods against which the asset can be utilised by assessing management projections by comparing the key assumptions used by management in the future projections, in particular the average room rates, room occupancy rate and earnings before interest and tax, including the reasonability of the forecasting period, the impact of tax laws on the time period for which such carried forward business losses and unabsorbed depreciation can be utilised; • Performed sensitivity analysis on projections used for determining future taxable income and the impact on the time period estimated for utilisation of the deferred tax assets ; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax calculation; Accordingly, the same has been considered as a key audit matter. • We assessed the disclosure in the financial statements is in accordance with the requirement of Ind AS 12 "Income Taxes".

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except in respect of two applications operated by third party service provides in respect of which, in the absence of Service Organisation Controls report, we are unable to comment on whether the backup of books of account and other books and papers of those applications maintained in electronic mode has been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India and in respect of another two applications operated by third party service providers, the Company does not have server physically located in India for daily backup of the books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode and for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive

Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer note 43 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47(v) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 47(vi) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used nine accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that, as described in note 47 (xi) to the financial statements, a) audit trail feature was not enabled in respect of one accounting software used for maintenance of books of accounts and; b) for another accounting software, audit trail has not been enabled for direct changes to data when using certain access rights and for deletion of logs performed by users having such access. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software for which audit trail feature was enabled.

Additionally, the Company has used seven accounting softwares which are operated by a third-party software service providers and in the absence of Service Organisation Controls (SOC) report commenting on audit trail feature, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature was enabled for these softwares and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in these softwares.

For S R B C & CO LLP Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003 per Aruna Kumaraswamy Partner Membership Number: 219350 UDIN: 24219350BKCSVG8338 Place: Mumbai Date: May 27, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

RE: Juniper Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Juniper Hotels Private Limited) ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3(a) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 24 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year, the Company has not provided advances in the nature of loan, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Further, during the year the Company has provided loans to the Companies as follows:

Particulars Amount (INR Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan provided during the year - Subsidiaries 2,412.51 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,495.00

(b) During the year, the Company has not provided guarantee, provided security and granted advances in the nature of loan to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Further, during the year investment made and loan provided to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to a company where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal and payment of interest on such loan did not become due during the year. Further, the Company has granted loans to another company and repayment of principal and payment of interest is due on demand. The Company has not demanded the payment of interest and repayment of principal amount during the current year.

(d) There are no amount of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans granted to companies which had fallen due during the year.

(f) As disclosed in note 7 to the financial statement, the Company has granted loan repayable on demand. Of these following are the details of aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Amount (Rs. Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans 74.46 - 74.46 - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans to the total loans 2.98% - 2.98%

(iv) There are no loans, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Further, Investment made in respect of which section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been Complied by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a significant delay in few cases of income-tax (Tax deducted at source). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of income-tax, Property tax, Luxury tax, Value added tax and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 25.03 F.Y. 2000 - 2001 to 2002 - 2003 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 36.04 F.Y. 2013-2014 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 0.12 F.Y. 2016-2017 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 116.67 F.Y. 2020-2021 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 167.12 F.Y. 2021-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Property Tax 919.90 F.Y. 2010-2011 to F.Y. 2022-2023 Supreme Court of India Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 135.71 F.Y. 2007-2008 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals IV, Mumbai Value Added Tax 25.72 F.Y. 2011-2012 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals IV, Mumbai Value Added Tax 76.45 F.Y. 2013-2014 Joint Commissioner of State Tax CGST Act, 2017 GST 495.53 F.Y. 2017-2018 Deputy commissioner of State tax GST 118.13 F.Y. 2018-2019 Deputy commissioner of State tax GST 55.34 F.Y. 2017-2018 Deputy commissioner of State tax GST 94.08 F.Y. 2018-2019 State tax officer Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 471.77 F.Y. 2008-2009 to F.Y. 2019-2020 Regional provident fund commissioner Maharashtra Tax on Luxuries Act, 1987 Luxury Tax 88.95 F.Y. 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax, Appeals IV, Mumbai

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company by way of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, read along with note 50 of the financial statement, though surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in short-term bank fixed deposits. The maximum amount of surplus funds invested during the year was Rs 32,875.14 Lakhs, of which Rs 32,875.14 Lakhs was outstanding at the end of the year.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the private placement of shares during the year. The issue of shares on private placement basis was a non-cash transaction for acquisition of an entity, accordingly reporting on use of funds raised on private placement basis is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor, secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and sections 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF JUNIPER HOTELS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS JUNIPER HOTELS PRIVATE KIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Juniper Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Juniper Hotels Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.