AGM 19/09/2024 Please find attached summary of proceedings of 38th AGM of Juniper Hotels Limited held on September 19, 2024 through VC/ OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) With reference to the Annual General meeting held on September 19, 2024, we hereby intimate Voting Result and scrutinizer report dated September 20, 2024. Please acknowledge the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)