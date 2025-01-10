iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Juniper Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

318.05
(-4.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Juniper Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

222.5

143.7

143.7

143.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,395.83

188.63

190.59

378.24

Net Worth

2,618.33

332.33

334.29

521.94

Minority Interest

Debt

1,081.51

2,444.34

2,504.25

1,833.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

200.4

250.55

233.01

0

Total Liabilities

3,900.24

3,027.22

3,071.55

2,355.16

Fixed Assets

2,730.96

2,754.82

2,840.89

2,871.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

538.84

8.36

6.87

6.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

354.28

354.11

312.51

58.04

Networking Capital

-142.94

-99.91

-103.62

-603.69

Inventories

8.07

7.57

6.77

6.09

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

50.96

44.76

29.59

23.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

117.07

65.13

65.07

40.34

Sundry Creditors

-143.71

-82.53

-81.95

-133.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-175.33

-134.84

-123.1

-540.14

Cash

419.1

9.84

14.89

22.23

Total Assets

3,900.24

3,027.22

3,071.54

2,355.17

Juniper Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Juniper Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.