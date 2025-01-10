Juniper Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
222.5
143.7
143.7
143.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,395.83
188.63
190.59
378.24
Net Worth
2,618.33
332.33
334.29
521.94
Minority Interest
Debt
1,081.51
2,444.34
2,504.25
1,833.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
200.4
250.55
233.01
0
Total Liabilities
3,900.24
3,027.22
3,071.55
2,355.16
Fixed Assets
2,730.96
2,754.82
2,840.89
2,871.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
538.84
8.36
6.87
6.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
354.28
354.11
312.51
58.04
Networking Capital
-142.94
-99.91
-103.62
-603.69
Inventories
8.07
7.57
6.77
6.09
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
50.96
44.76
29.59
23.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
117.07
65.13
65.07
40.34
Sundry Creditors
-143.71
-82.53
-81.95
-133.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-175.33
-134.84
-123.1
-540.14
Cash
419.1
9.84
14.89
22.23
Total Assets
3,900.24
3,027.22
3,071.54
2,355.17
