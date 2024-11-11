Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Juniper Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 to consider and approve: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with permission of chair. The trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from October 01 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The meeting commenced at 10:10 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m.

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Further to our previous communication vide letter no. JHL/SJ/2024/52 dated August 30, 2024, regarding the acquisition of a hotel asset in Bangalore, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited (the Company) has approved the availing of credit facilities through a Term Loan of Rs. 280 crores (Rupees Two Hundred and Eighty Crores Only) from ICICI Bank Limited. This term loan will be utilized to finance the said acquisition. The specific terms and conditions of the loan agreement will be shared with you in due course once the agreement is executed.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Juniper Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with permission of chair. The trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Juniper Hotels Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 to consider and approve: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2.Any other matters with permission of chair. The trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from 1st April 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinions.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

The Companys Board of Directors met on Monday, May 6, 2024, and approved the facilities as mentioned in the attached letter. The Board meeting commenced at 7:00 PM and concluded at 8:00 PM.

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024