|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Juniper Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024. The Board will inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with permission of chair. Further to our notice dated September 26 2024 we inform you that the trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from October 01 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Dear Sir/ Madam, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited (the Company) at their meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 (i.e., today), have inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Accordingly, we are submitting herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by our Statutory Auditors, S R B C & CO LLP. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 10:10 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. This intimation is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.juniperhotels.com. This is for your information, record, and appropriate dissemination. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Further to our previous communication vide letter no. JHL/SJ/2024/52 dated August 30, 2024, regarding the acquisition of a hotel asset in Bangalore, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited (the Company) has approved the availing of credit facilities through a Term Loan of Rs. 280 crores (Rupees Two Hundred and Eighty Crores Only) from ICICI Bank Limited. This term loan will be utilized to finance the said acquisition. The specific terms and conditions of the loan agreement will be shared with you in due course once the agreement is executed.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Juniper Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024. The Board will inter alia consider and approve the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with permission of chair. Further to our notice dated June 28 2024 we inform you that the trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer the attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Juniper Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024. The Board will inter alia consider and approve the following: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2.Any other matters with permission of chair. Further to our notice dated March 28 2024 we inform you that the trading window for Directors and Designated Employees of the Company is closed from 1st April 2024 and same shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended March 31 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2024 (i.e., today), inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. For enclosures please refer attached letter. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|We are writing to inform you that the Companys Board of Directors met today, Monday, May 6, 2024, and interalia approved the facilities as mentioned the attached letter. The Board meeting commenced at 7:00 PM and concluded at 8:00 PM. This imitation is also being made available on the website of the Company at www.juniperhotels.com This is for your information, record and appropriate dissemination.
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|Juniper Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of Juniper Hotels Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday March 18 2024. The Board will inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and Any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, March 18, 2024 (i.e., today), inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. S R B C & CO LLP, Chartered Accountants- the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The above matters have been duly approved by Board of Directors at their meeting which commenced at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 02:05 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024) Juniper Hotels Limited Presents the Result Analys as per the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results duly approved by Board of Directors of the Company on March 18, 2024. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)
