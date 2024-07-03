Summary

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd was incorporated in 1986. The Company is engaged in the business of operating and managing hotels/ resorts and providing related services, through its portfolio of hotel properties across the country.During the year 2006, the Company increased the room inventory of existing property, viz., Hotel Royal Orchid in Bangalore by adding more Guest Rooms, Restaurants and Banquet Halls. It acquired 51% of shareholding in M/s. Maruti Comforts & Inn Private Limited, which owns luxurious resorts (Doddis Resort) near proposed International Airport, Bangalore. It acquired 51% shareholding in Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited, to establish a Four Star Hotel at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. During the year 2007, Company renovated their existing property, viz., Royal Orchid Central and Royal Orchid Harsha in Bangalore. Thereafter, the Company acquired 99% share in M/s. Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited and M/s. Royal Orchid South Private Limited. Also during the year M/s Royal Orchid East Private Limited became the subsidiary of Company. Further, M/s. A B Holdings Private Limited and M/s Royal Orchid Jaipur Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2008, the Company commenced its operations at Pune. It acquired a Tanzania based company, Multi Hotels Limited, which owns 30 acres of prime beach front property in Dar-e-salaam for a consideration costing Rs 8 Crores and Multi Hotels Limited was made the Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.

