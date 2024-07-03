iifl-logo-icon 1
353.5
(-7.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

  • Open382.1
  • Day's High382.55
  • 52 Wk High449
  • Prev. Close381.8
  • Day's Low350
  • 52 Wk Low 301.1
  • Turnover (lac)672.94
  • P/E40.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.37
  • EPS9.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)969.48
  • Div. Yield0.65
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.64%

Non-Promoter- 7.35%

Institutions: 7.35%

Non-Institutions: 28.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.43

27.43

27.43

27.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

207.05

188.03

159.81

160.66

Net Worth

234.48

215.46

187.24

188.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.82

114.83

102.14

92.72

yoy growth (%)

-58.35

12.43

10.15

5.54

Raw materials

-9.63

-13.95

-10.56

-11.78

As % of sales

20.14

12.14

10.33

12.7

Employee costs

-11.9

-25.29

-21.15

-19.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.43

12.92

14.03

9.73

Depreciation

-8.73

-8.27

-4.38

-4.47

Tax paid

4.41

-3.8

-4.5

-3.97

Working capital

53.44

5.04

-2.13

10.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.35

12.43

10.15

5.54

Op profit growth

-117.03

22.77

58.15

4.77

EBIT growth

-133.31

6.81

22.06

28.66

Net profit growth

-479.08

-16.96

90.62

-23.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

293.61

263.55

138.52

80.85

205.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

293.61

263.55

138.52

80.85

205.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.09

16.14

42.46

7.99

14.71

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chander K Baljee

Non Executive Director

Sunil Sikka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ranabir Sanyal

Non Executive Director

Keshav Baljee

Independent Director

Ashutosh Chandra

Independent Director

Leena S Pirgal

Independent Director

Rajkumar Thakardas Khatri

Additional Director

Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Summary

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd was incorporated in 1986. The Company is engaged in the business of operating and managing hotels/ resorts and providing related services, through its portfolio of hotel properties across the country.During the year 2006, the Company increased the room inventory of existing property, viz., Hotel Royal Orchid in Bangalore by adding more Guest Rooms, Restaurants and Banquet Halls. It acquired 51% of shareholding in M/s. Maruti Comforts & Inn Private Limited, which owns luxurious resorts (Doddis Resort) near proposed International Airport, Bangalore. It acquired 51% shareholding in Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited, to establish a Four Star Hotel at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. During the year 2007, Company renovated their existing property, viz., Royal Orchid Central and Royal Orchid Harsha in Bangalore. Thereafter, the Company acquired 99% share in M/s. Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited and M/s. Royal Orchid South Private Limited. Also during the year M/s Royal Orchid East Private Limited became the subsidiary of Company. Further, M/s. A B Holdings Private Limited and M/s Royal Orchid Jaipur Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2008, the Company commenced its operations at Pune. It acquired a Tanzania based company, Multi Hotels Limited, which owns 30 acres of prime beach front property in Dar-e-salaam for a consideration costing Rs 8 Crores and Multi Hotels Limited was made the Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹353.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is ₹969.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is 40.9 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is ₹301.1 and ₹449 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd?

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.95%, 3 Years at 63.60%, 1 Year at 12.10%, 6 Month at 3.76%, 3 Month at 6.96% and 1 Month at 14.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.65 %
Institutions - 7.36 %
Public - 29.00 %

