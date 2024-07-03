Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹382.1
Prev. Close₹381.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹672.94
Day's High₹382.55
Day's Low₹350
52 Week's High₹449
52 Week's Low₹301.1
Book Value₹89.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)969.48
P/E40.9
EPS9.35
Divi. Yield0.65
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.43
27.43
27.43
27.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.05
188.03
159.81
160.66
Net Worth
234.48
215.46
187.24
188.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.82
114.83
102.14
92.72
yoy growth (%)
-58.35
12.43
10.15
5.54
Raw materials
-9.63
-13.95
-10.56
-11.78
As % of sales
20.14
12.14
10.33
12.7
Employee costs
-11.9
-25.29
-21.15
-19.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.43
12.92
14.03
9.73
Depreciation
-8.73
-8.27
-4.38
-4.47
Tax paid
4.41
-3.8
-4.5
-3.97
Working capital
53.44
5.04
-2.13
10.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.35
12.43
10.15
5.54
Op profit growth
-117.03
22.77
58.15
4.77
EBIT growth
-133.31
6.81
22.06
28.66
Net profit growth
-479.08
-16.96
90.62
-23.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
293.61
263.55
138.52
80.85
205.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
293.61
263.55
138.52
80.85
205.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.09
16.14
42.46
7.99
14.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chander K Baljee
Non Executive Director
Sunil Sikka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ranabir Sanyal
Non Executive Director
Keshav Baljee
Independent Director
Ashutosh Chandra
Independent Director
Leena S Pirgal
Independent Director
Rajkumar Thakardas Khatri
Additional Director
Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
Summary
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd was incorporated in 1986. The Company is engaged in the business of operating and managing hotels/ resorts and providing related services, through its portfolio of hotel properties across the country.During the year 2006, the Company increased the room inventory of existing property, viz., Hotel Royal Orchid in Bangalore by adding more Guest Rooms, Restaurants and Banquet Halls. It acquired 51% of shareholding in M/s. Maruti Comforts & Inn Private Limited, which owns luxurious resorts (Doddis Resort) near proposed International Airport, Bangalore. It acquired 51% shareholding in Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited, to establish a Four Star Hotel at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. During the year 2007, Company renovated their existing property, viz., Royal Orchid Central and Royal Orchid Harsha in Bangalore. Thereafter, the Company acquired 99% share in M/s. Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited and M/s. Royal Orchid South Private Limited. Also during the year M/s Royal Orchid East Private Limited became the subsidiary of Company. Further, M/s. A B Holdings Private Limited and M/s Royal Orchid Jaipur Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2008, the Company commenced its operations at Pune. It acquired a Tanzania based company, Multi Hotels Limited, which owns 30 acres of prime beach front property in Dar-e-salaam for a consideration costing Rs 8 Crores and Multi Hotels Limited was made the Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company.
Read More
The Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹353.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is ₹969.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is 40.9 and 4.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd is ₹301.1 and ₹449 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.95%, 3 Years at 63.60%, 1 Year at 12.10%, 6 Month at 3.76%, 3 Month at 6.96% and 1 Month at 14.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.