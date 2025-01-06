iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

353.5
(-7.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Royal Orch.Hotel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.43

12.92

14.03

9.73

Depreciation

-8.73

-8.27

-4.38

-4.47

Tax paid

4.41

-3.8

-4.5

-3.97

Working capital

53.44

5.04

-2.13

10.07

Other operating items

Operating

33.68

5.87

3.01

11.35

Capital expenditure

0.03

47.3

0.34

11.23

Free cash flow

33.71

53.17

3.36

22.58

Equity raised

390.41

373.81

356.15

339.47

Investing

-59.61

-1.13

-5.64

8.31

Financing

100.66

46.62

-2.72

12.8

Dividends paid

0

0

4.09

2.72

Net in cash

465.18

472.48

355.24

385.88

