Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

357.15
(-0.35%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:14:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.56

8.22

8.33

10.3

Op profit growth

-136.26

4.27

54.97

-6.86

EBIT growth

-185.08

17.17

44.2

44.25

Net profit growth

-761.06

103.65

-152.94

250.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.72

14.92

15.49

10.83

EBIT margin

-27.7

12.84

11.85

8.9

Net profit margin

-40.16

2.39

1.27

-2.6

RoCE

-6.27

7.54

6.83

5.05

RoNW

-5.17

0.71

0.35

-0.69

RoA

-2.27

0.35

0.18

-0.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.59

1.85

0.88

0

Dividend per share

0

0

1.5

1

Cash EPS

-18.87

-5.13

-4.91

-7.59

Book value per share

51.19

63.19

61.95

61.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.3

22.16

182.67

0

P/CEPS

-3.32

-7.98

-32.73

-11.78

P/B

1.22

0.64

2.59

1.46

EV/EBIDTA

-93.8

4.94

13.55

10.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

169.76

-59.77

Tax payout

-15.49

-52.53

-87.62

-4,146.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.24

41.44

40.55

35.53

Inventory days

9.25

4

4.29

4.51

Creditor days

-158.54

-40.37

-4.55

-37.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.37

-1.68

-1.52

-1

Net debt / equity

0.85

0.64

0.47

0.53

Net debt / op. profit

-10.76

3.64

2.72

4.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-16.24

-12.02

-10.69

-12.28

Employee costs

-32.02

-26.41

-24.64

-25.35

Other costs

-65.45

-46.63

-49.16

-51.52

