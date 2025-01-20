Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.56
8.22
8.33
10.3
Op profit growth
-136.26
4.27
54.97
-6.86
EBIT growth
-185.08
17.17
44.2
44.25
Net profit growth
-761.06
103.65
-152.94
250.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.72
14.92
15.49
10.83
EBIT margin
-27.7
12.84
11.85
8.9
Net profit margin
-40.16
2.39
1.27
-2.6
RoCE
-6.27
7.54
6.83
5.05
RoNW
-5.17
0.71
0.35
-0.69
RoA
-2.27
0.35
0.18
-0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.59
1.85
0.88
0
Dividend per share
0
0
1.5
1
Cash EPS
-18.87
-5.13
-4.91
-7.59
Book value per share
51.19
63.19
61.95
61.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.3
22.16
182.67
0
P/CEPS
-3.32
-7.98
-32.73
-11.78
P/B
1.22
0.64
2.59
1.46
EV/EBIDTA
-93.8
4.94
13.55
10.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
169.76
-59.77
Tax payout
-15.49
-52.53
-87.62
-4,146.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.24
41.44
40.55
35.53
Inventory days
9.25
4
4.29
4.51
Creditor days
-158.54
-40.37
-4.55
-37.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.37
-1.68
-1.52
-1
Net debt / equity
0.85
0.64
0.47
0.53
Net debt / op. profit
-10.76
3.64
2.72
4.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-16.24
-12.02
-10.69
-12.28
Employee costs
-32.02
-26.41
-24.64
-25.35
Other costs
-65.45
-46.63
-49.16
-51.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.