Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

359.6
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

47.82

114.83

102.14

92.72

yoy growth (%)

-58.35

12.43

10.15

5.54

Raw materials

-9.63

-13.95

-10.56

-11.78

As % of sales

20.14

12.14

10.33

12.7

Employee costs

-11.9

-25.29

-21.15

-19.37

As % of sales

24.88

22.03

20.71

20.89

Other costs

-29.98

-53.89

-52.75

-50.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.69

46.92

51.64

54.34

Operating profit

-3.69

21.69

17.67

11.17

OPM

-7.72

18.89

17.3

12.05

Depreciation

-8.73

-8.27

-4.38

-4.47

Interest expense

-8.57

-7.67

-5.24

-6.05

Other income

5.57

7.17

5.98

9.09

Profit before tax

-15.43

12.92

14.03

9.73

Taxes

4.41

-3.8

-4.5

-3.97

Tax rate

-28.59

-29.46

-32.12

-40.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.01

9.11

9.52

5.75

Exceptional items

-23.53

0

1.45

0

Net profit

-34.54

9.11

10.97

5.75

yoy growth (%)

-479.08

-16.96

90.62

-23.06

NPM

-72.24

7.93

10.74

6.2

