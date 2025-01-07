Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
47.82
114.83
102.14
92.72
yoy growth (%)
-58.35
12.43
10.15
5.54
Raw materials
-9.63
-13.95
-10.56
-11.78
As % of sales
20.14
12.14
10.33
12.7
Employee costs
-11.9
-25.29
-21.15
-19.37
As % of sales
24.88
22.03
20.71
20.89
Other costs
-29.98
-53.89
-52.75
-50.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.69
46.92
51.64
54.34
Operating profit
-3.69
21.69
17.67
11.17
OPM
-7.72
18.89
17.3
12.05
Depreciation
-8.73
-8.27
-4.38
-4.47
Interest expense
-8.57
-7.67
-5.24
-6.05
Other income
5.57
7.17
5.98
9.09
Profit before tax
-15.43
12.92
14.03
9.73
Taxes
4.41
-3.8
-4.5
-3.97
Tax rate
-28.59
-29.46
-32.12
-40.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.01
9.11
9.52
5.75
Exceptional items
-23.53
0
1.45
0
Net profit
-34.54
9.11
10.97
5.75
yoy growth (%)
-479.08
-16.96
90.62
-23.06
NPM
-72.24
7.93
10.74
6.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.