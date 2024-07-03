Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
217.41
191
98.99
47.84
156.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.41
191
98.99
47.84
156.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13
12.15
9.99
5.59
9.91
Total Income
230.4
203.15
108.98
53.42
166.69
Total Expenditure
159.11
130.93
84.57
61.84
130.19
PBIDT
71.29
72.22
24.42
-8.42
36.51
Interest
13.81
11.29
12.21
12.36
11.64
PBDT
57.48
60.94
12.2
-20.78
24.87
Depreciation
14.63
13.54
14.87
14.57
13.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.45
11.51
0.99
0
5.71
Deferred Tax
-0.79
0.98
1.23
-5.39
-0.19
Reported Profit After Tax
32.18
34.91
-4.89
-29.97
6.01
Minority Interest After NP
2.27
1.76
-2.46
-6.86
0.41
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.87
34.34
-2.43
-23.11
5.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.29
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.87
34.34
-2.14
-23.11
5.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.62
12.52
-0.89
-10.92
2.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.43
27.43
27.43
27.43
27.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.79
37.81
24.66
-17.6
23.28
PBDTM(%)
26.43
31.9
12.32
-43.43
15.86
PATM(%)
14.8
18.27
-4.93
-62.64
3.83
