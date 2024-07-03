iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

368.75
(2.67%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

217.41

191

98.99

47.84

156.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

217.41

191

98.99

47.84

156.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13

12.15

9.99

5.59

9.91

Total Income

230.4

203.15

108.98

53.42

166.69

Total Expenditure

159.11

130.93

84.57

61.84

130.19

PBIDT

71.29

72.22

24.42

-8.42

36.51

Interest

13.81

11.29

12.21

12.36

11.64

PBDT

57.48

60.94

12.2

-20.78

24.87

Depreciation

14.63

13.54

14.87

14.57

13.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

11.45

11.51

0.99

0

5.71

Deferred Tax

-0.79

0.98

1.23

-5.39

-0.19

Reported Profit After Tax

32.18

34.91

-4.89

-29.97

6.01

Minority Interest After NP

2.27

1.76

-2.46

-6.86

0.41

Net Profit after Minority Interest

31.87

34.34

-2.43

-23.11

5.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.29

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

31.87

34.34

-2.14

-23.11

5.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.62

12.52

-0.89

-10.92

2.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.43

27.43

27.43

27.43

27.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.79

37.81

24.66

-17.6

23.28

PBDTM(%)

26.43

31.9

12.32

-43.43

15.86

PATM(%)

14.8

18.27

-4.93

-62.64

3.83

