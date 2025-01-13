Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.43
27.43
27.43
27.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
207.05
188.03
159.81
160.66
Net Worth
234.48
215.46
187.24
188.09
Minority Interest
Debt
171.65
124.68
115.86
89.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.23
0.14
0.29
0.63
Total Liabilities
406.36
340.28
303.39
277.97
Fixed Assets
139.5
88.45
74.42
62.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
191.12
157.6
157.34
104.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.9
5.53
6.24
8.38
Networking Capital
55.31
57.57
34.4
76.11
Inventories
1.58
1.44
1.36
1.15
Inventory Days
8.77
Sundry Debtors
17.88
21.86
11.84
6.89
Debtor Days
52.58
Other Current Assets
78.65
81.46
66.26
110.45
Sundry Creditors
-24.46
-29.22
-32.27
-29.2
Creditor Days
222.85
Other Current Liabilities
-18.34
-17.97
-12.79
-13.18
Cash
13.51
31.12
30.99
26.21
Total Assets
406.34
340.27
303.39
277.97
