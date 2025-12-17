Royal Orchid Hotels Enters Baddi With 43-Room Regenta Place Property

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd announced the signing of a new hotel property in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The development marks the group’s entry into one of North India’s most prominent industrial and pharmaceutical hubs.

The company informed exchanges that the upcoming property will operate under the name Regenta Place Golden Castle. The 43-room hotel will be managed by Royal Orchid under a management contract, in line with its asset-light growth strategy. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

Royal Orchid said Baddi remains a strategically important market due to its position as Asia’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster. The region sees a steady flow of corporate and industrial travel throughout the year, supporting consistent demand for organised hospitality services.

Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid and Regenta Hotels, said Baddi’s industrial and pharmaceutical concentration makes it a strong market for the company’s business traveller-focused offerings. He added that the signing strengthens the group’s plan to build a reliable and high-quality presence across important regional centres in North India. The property is also expected to cater to social events and business-led gatherings in the region.

The hotel is located on the Baddi–Nalagarh Road along National Highway 105, offering convenient access for corporate travellers. It will feature 43 rooms across multiple categories along with a restaurant, rooftop bar, banquet and meeting facilities, and outdoor event spaces.

The addition is expected to further strengthen Royal Orchid’s footprint in North India, where the group has been selectively expanding through managed properties rather than owned assets.

Royal Orchid Hotels currently operates more than 119 hotels across India and overseas under the Royal Orchid and Regenta brands. The company continues to focus on management-led expansion to scale its portfolio while limiting balance-sheet exposure.

