As per letter enclosed In continuation of our letter dated May 30, 2024 regarding intimation of Outcome of the Board meeting and Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the FY 2023-24 and recommendation of Dividend concerning 38th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended 2023-24, we wish to inform you that board of Directors of the company has approved the rescheduling of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company from September 23 ,2024 to September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM), the updated calendar of events of Annual General Meeting are enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) We are enclosing herewith, the Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-Voting conducted at the 38th AGM of the company, on September 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 - Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed Summary of Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI( Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and subsequent amendments, we wish to inform you that Mr. Sunil Sikka, Non-Executive Director of the company was due for retirement by rotation at the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. Being eligible, Mr. Sunil Sikka offered himself for re-appointment. He was duly recommended for reappointment at the Annual General Meeting by both the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. However, as the resolution for his re-appointment was not passed by the shareholders, Mr. Sunil Sikka has ceased to be a director of the company effective September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)