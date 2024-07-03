Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd Summary

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd was incorporated in 1986. The Company is engaged in the business of operating and managing hotels/ resorts and providing related services, through its portfolio of hotel properties across the country.During the year 2006, the Company increased the room inventory of existing property, viz., Hotel Royal Orchid in Bangalore by adding more Guest Rooms, Restaurants and Banquet Halls. It acquired 51% of shareholding in M/s. Maruti Comforts & Inn Private Limited, which owns luxurious resorts (Doddis Resort) near proposed International Airport, Bangalore. It acquired 51% shareholding in Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited, to establish a Four Star Hotel at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. During the year 2007, Company renovated their existing property, viz., Royal Orchid Central and Royal Orchid Harsha in Bangalore. Thereafter, the Company acquired 99% share in M/s. Royal Orchid Hyderabad Private Limited and M/s. Royal Orchid South Private Limited. Also during the year M/s Royal Orchid East Private Limited became the subsidiary of Company. Further, M/s. A B Holdings Private Limited and M/s Royal Orchid Jaipur Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2008, the Company commenced its operations at Pune. It acquired a Tanzania based company, Multi Hotels Limited, which owns 30 acres of prime beach front property in Dar-e-salaam for a consideration costing Rs 8 Crores and Multi Hotels Limited was made the Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company. The Company, through its subsidiary company. Icon Hospitality Private Limited, acquired the Hotel Royal Orchid Central, for a consideration of Rs. 82 Crores and as a result, was made fully operational.In 2008, the Company entered into Joint Venture Agreement with Ksheer Sagar Buildcon Private Limited, Ksheer Sagar Developers Private Limited, Raj Kamal Buildcon Private Limited and J H Builders Private Limited, for establishing a Five Star rated Hotel in Jaipur; thereafter, with Parsvanath Hotels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parsvanath Developers Limited and subscribed to 30% stake of the new Joint Venture Company and Parsvanath Royal Orchid Hotels Limited. It acquired 50% stake in Cosmos Premises Private Limited, the beach hotel, called Galaxy Resorts in South Goa, which later on was re-launched under the name Royal Orchid Galaxy Resorts. It acquired 100% stake of Satkar Realties Private Limited, in connection with acquiring a 104 room Hotel at Ahmedabad.During the year 2008-09, Royal Orchid Suites at Whitefield, Bangalore, the second All Suites Hotel of the Company, in association with Vaswani Group, commenced its operations during January 2009. The renovation work at Hotel Royal Orchid Harsha, Bangalore was completed and the said hotel was re-launched under the name Hotel Ramada, in October 2008.During the year 2009-10, the Company completed the renovation work pertaining to 39 rooms and Lobby at Royal Orchid Galaxy Resorts, Goa. The expansion work at Royal Orchid Resort, Bangalore was completed. Royal Orchid Central, Ahmedabad, with 104 rooms commenced operations in December, 2009. Similarly, Hotel Royal Orchid Central Grazia, Vashi, Navi Mumbai with 67 rooms commenced its operations in April 2010. Satkar Realities Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company and name of the said Company was changed as Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Private Limited in 2009. In 2011-12, the Company opened 4 new hotels in Vadodara, Gurgaon, New Delhi and Mahabaleshwar. Hotel Royal Orchid Central, Vadodara, with 81 guest rooms, commenced its operations in May, 2011; Central Blue Stone, Gurgaon, with 46 rooms commenced its operations in November, 2011; Regenta Hotel & Convention Centre, New Delhi, with 48 guest rooms, commenced its operations in December 2011 and Regenta MPG Club, Mahabaleshwar, with 32 guest rooms, commenced its operations in May 2012. Regenta Hotel & Convention Centre, New Delhi, was opened during December, 2011.During the year 2012-13, the Company opened 3 new hotel properties in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur. In 2013-14, the Company opened new hotels, including Malaika Beach Resort on Lake Victoria, Tanzania East Africa; Harimangla, Regenta Central Bharuch; Regenta Resort, Bhuj and Regenta Ahmedabad.In 2014-15, the Company opened Hotel Royal Orchid, Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa; Regenta Orkos, Haridwar and Regenta Orkos, Kolkata. In 2015-16, it opened Regenta Resort Vanya Mahal, Ranthambore, in Rajasthan; Regenta Camellia Resort and Spa, Santiniketan, in West Bengal; Regenta Resort Central, Dandeli; Regenta Inn, Bengaluru; Regenta Almeida, Zirakpur, in Chandigarh and Regenta Orkos, in Kolkata.During the financial year 2016-17, the Company opened Hotel Regenta Central, Amritsar; Regenta Central Jhotwara, Jaipur; Hotel Regenta Central Deccan in Chennai; Regenta Resort Tarika, Jim Corbett; Regenta Central Klassik, Ludhiana; Regenta Inn Larica, Kolkata; Regenta Orkos, Haridwar and Regenta Central Klassik, Ludhiana. Thereafter, it acquired 24.9% shares in River Shore Developers Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company and resulting to acquisition of shares, River Shore Developers Private Limited was made 100% subsidiary of the Company in 2017.In 2017-18, the Company opened Hotel Regenta Central, Mysore; Regenta Inn, Vadodara; Regenta Central, Ahmedabad; Regenta Resort, Ranthambore; Regenta Central, Ludhiana; Regenta Central, Indore Regenta Central, Kanpur and Regenta Inn, Kolkata. In 2018-19, it opened Hotel Regenta Resort, Pushkar; Regenta Resort, Nashik; Regenta Central, Srinagar; Regenta Central, Dahej and Regenta Resort, in Bharatpur. In 2018-19, the Company opened Hotel Regenta Central, Vapi; Hotel Regenta Central, Nagpur; Regenta Central, Chandigarh; Regenta Central RS, Chennai; Regenta Central, North Goa and Regenta Resort, Belagavi. In 2019-20, it opened Hotel Regenta Inn, Ranip, Ahmedabad, Regenta Place Mandrem, Goa, Regenta Inn, Rishikesh, Regenta Place, Mahabaleshwar; Regenta Inn, Kullu Manali, Regenta Place, Pench and Hotel Regenta Inn, Indiranagar, Bangalore.In 2020-21, the Company opened Hotel Regenta Inn, Morbi, Hotel Regenta SG, Lonavala; Regenta Resort, in Mashobra; Regenta Inn, Goa, Regenta Central, Noida, Regenta Koramangala, Regenta Inn, Jaipur and Regenta Inn, Ajmer. In 2021-22, it opened Hotel Regenta Inn, Amritsar; Regenta Central, Udaipur, Regenta Place, Amritsar, Regenta Resort, Kabini, Regenta Central Somnath, Regenta Resort Kedarnath, Regenta Inn Sambalpur, Lasermo. Ladakh and Regenta Suites, Gurgaon. During the year 2021-22, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited (ROHL), along with its subsidiary Company Royal Orchid Goa Private Limited (ROGPL) entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Vascon Engineers Limited (VEL), Shri R. Vasudevan HUF (Promoter of VEL) and Conamore Resorts Private Limited (Related Party of Promoter of VEL) and acquired the remaining 50% stake in Cosmos Premises Pvt Ltd (CPPL) thus making CPPL a 100% subsidiary of ROHL.In 2022-23, the Company opened Regenta Resort, Dharamshala, Regenta Place Verka By Pass, Amritsar, Regenta Place Green Leaf, Manali, Regenta Place, Shimla, Regenta Central Candolim, Goa, Gulab Kothi, Varanasi by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., Sapta Puri, Varanasi by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., Regenta Inn Grand, Mahadevpura, Bangalore; Regenta Fairlark, Vadodara, Regenta Inn, Greater Noida; Regenta Resort, Hoskote, Bangalore, Regenta Place Jhansi and Regenta Place Mohali.