Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Para A of Part A of Schedule III, read with, Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board, in its Meeting held today i.e. November 14, 2024, approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024. A copy of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024, as approved by the Board is enclosed for your information and record. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are also enclosing herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report received from Statutory Auditors, on the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited financial results. The Board meeting commenced at 12:06 PM and concluded at 12:33 PM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further we would like to inform you that Pursuant to our letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window of the Company is closed from 1st July 2024 till the second day after the submission of the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 to the Stock exchanges. The trading window will be re-opened from the third day after the submission of the aforesaid results to the Stock exchanges. This is for your kind information and records. Pusuant to Para A of Part A of schedule III of SEBI LODR Reg. 30, We would like to infrom you that the Board, in its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024, approved the Un-audated Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First quarter 1 ended on June 30, 2024. A copy of unaudited FR, as approved by the Board is enclsoed for your information and record. Pursuant to reg. 33, we have enclosed herewith copy of LLR from Statutory Auditor on standlaone and consolidated Un-audited financial resut. The board meeting commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 12:42 PM Pursuant to Para A of Part A of Schedule III, read with, Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board, in its Meeting held today, i.e. August 14, 2024, approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter (Q1) ended on June 30, 2024. A copy of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as approved by the Board is enclosed for your information and record. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are also enclosing herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report received from Statutory Auditors, on the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited financial results along with statement on impact of Audit Qualification. The Board meeting commenced at 12:30 PM and concluded at 12:42 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and if found suitable approve the proposal of recommending Final Dividend for the financial year 2023- 24. ROYAL ORCHID HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting & Audit Committee held today, the chairman of the Board and Audit Committee with the consent of all the Directors/Members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meting of Board of Directors and Audit Committee and decided that the meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on 30.05.2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider and if found suitable approve the proposal of recommending Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on today, i.e. May 30, 2024 commenced at 02.47 P.M and concluded at 03.05 P.M inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend of Rs. 2.5 per share if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to shareholders on or after 24th September. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

