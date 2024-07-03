iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Share Price

66.19
(-5.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.32
  • Day's High71.32
  • 52 Wk High91.65
  • Prev. Close70.32
  • Day's Low65.4
  • 52 Wk Low 52.98
  • Turnover (lac)81.96
  • P/E28.34
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.11
  • EPS2.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)611.85
  • Div. Yield5.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

71.32

Prev. Close

70.32

Turnover(Lac.)

81.96

Day's High

71.32

Day's Low

65.4

52 Week's High

91.65

52 Week's Low

52.98

Book Value

8.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

611.85

P/E

28.34

EPS

2.48

Divi. Yield

5.12

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 01 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.99%

Foreign: 2.99%

Indian: 47.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 49.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.49

9.24

9.24

9.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.4

53.48

40.61

34

Net Worth

71.89

62.72

49.85

43.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.46

70.12

62.47

59.63

yoy growth (%)

-60.83

12.24

4.75

12.3

Raw materials

-2.16

-5.53

-5.08

-4.86

As % of sales

7.87

7.89

8.13

8.16

Employee costs

-14.84

-24.16

-20.4

-17.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.45

14.05

12.9

14.36

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.74

-3.51

-3.69

Tax paid

1.36

-2.79

-4.27

-5.42

Working capital

-3.71

-10.41

6.76

1.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.83

12.24

4.75

12.3

Op profit growth

-115.87

12.23

-11.74

26.59

EBIT growth

-136.81

10.1

-11.67

40.96

Net profit growth

-136.24

30.42

-3.35

39.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

67.68

63.5

52.5

42.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.68

63.5

52.5

42.43

Other Operating Income

7.09

0

0

0

Other Income

4.86

6.01

2.01

3.59

View Annually Results

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunder G Advani

Independent Director

Prakash V Mehta

Executive Director

Haresh G Advani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Menaka S Advani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nina H Advani

Independent Director

Adhiraj Harish

Independent Director

Ragini Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepesh Joishar

Independent Director

Satyan S Israni

Independent Director

Vinay Chauhan

Independent Director

Nitin A Kunkolienker

Whole Time Director & CEO

Prahlad S Advani

Independent Director

Anil Harish

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

Summary

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 13, 1987 in the name of Ramada Hotels (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Ramada Hotels (India) Limited to Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited in 1999. Promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, the Company is primarily engaged in the Hotel Business through its Caravela Beach Resort, a 5-Star Deluxe Luxury Resort situated in South Goa.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.89 for its maiden venture -- Ramada Resort -- a five-star luxury resort comprising 140 rooms (including 6 villas) in a terraced-garden pattern at Colva beach, Goa.By virtue of the franchise agreement with Ramada, UK, the collaborators provide substantial assistance in marketing, and defining strategies for advertising and promotion. The company is also linked to Ramadas computerised reservation system worldwide. During 1995-96, a complex consisting of the flight kitchen, restuarant and bar was inaugurated next to the airport in Goa. It commenced commercial operation in Apr.96.The companys project at Jaipur has not yet been cleared by the government and the Goa Fort continues to be a complicated legal affair with our company obtaining a stay against retendering of the same.During the year 1999-2000, the company has a formed a joint venture company i.e. Advani Plasure Cruise Co. Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with CIA Casinoinvest International International GMBH Austria to carr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd share price today?

The Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is ₹611.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is 28.34 and 9.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is ₹52.98 and ₹91.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd?

Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.37%, 3 Years at 19.31%, 1 Year at 27.32%, 6 Month at 0.59%, 3 Month at -1.94% and 1 Month at 0.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.25 %
Institutions - 0.31 %
Public - 49.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.