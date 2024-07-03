Summary

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 13, 1987 in the name of Ramada Hotels (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Ramada Hotels (India) Limited to Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited in 1999. Promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, the Company is primarily engaged in the Hotel Business through its Caravela Beach Resort, a 5-Star Deluxe Luxury Resort situated in South Goa.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.89 for its maiden venture -- Ramada Resort -- a five-star luxury resort comprising 140 rooms (including 6 villas) in a terraced-garden pattern at Colva beach, Goa.By virtue of the franchise agreement with Ramada, UK, the collaborators provide substantial assistance in marketing, and defining strategies for advertising and promotion. The company is also linked to Ramadas computerised reservation system worldwide. During 1995-96, a complex consisting of the flight kitchen, restuarant and bar was inaugurated next to the airport in Goa. It commenced commercial operation in Apr.96.The companys project at Jaipur has not yet been cleared by the government and the Goa Fort continues to be a complicated legal affair with our company obtaining a stay against retendering of the same.During the year 1999-2000, the company has a formed a joint venture company i.e. Advani Plasure Cruise Co. Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with CIA Casinoinvest International International GMBH Austria to carr

