SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹71.32
Prev. Close₹70.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹81.96
Day's High₹71.32
Day's Low₹65.4
52 Week's High₹91.65
52 Week's Low₹52.98
Book Value₹8.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)611.85
P/E28.34
EPS2.48
Divi. Yield5.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.49
9.24
9.24
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.4
53.48
40.61
34
Net Worth
71.89
62.72
49.85
43.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.46
70.12
62.47
59.63
yoy growth (%)
-60.83
12.24
4.75
12.3
Raw materials
-2.16
-5.53
-5.08
-4.86
As % of sales
7.87
7.89
8.13
8.16
Employee costs
-14.84
-24.16
-20.4
-17.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.45
14.05
12.9
14.36
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.74
-3.51
-3.69
Tax paid
1.36
-2.79
-4.27
-5.42
Working capital
-3.71
-10.41
6.76
1.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.83
12.24
4.75
12.3
Op profit growth
-115.87
12.23
-11.74
26.59
EBIT growth
-136.81
10.1
-11.67
40.96
Net profit growth
-136.24
30.42
-3.35
39.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
67.68
63.5
52.5
42.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.68
63.5
52.5
42.43
Other Operating Income
7.09
0
0
0
Other Income
4.86
6.01
2.01
3.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunder G Advani
Independent Director
Prakash V Mehta
Executive Director
Haresh G Advani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Menaka S Advani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nina H Advani
Independent Director
Adhiraj Harish
Independent Director
Ragini Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepesh Joishar
Independent Director
Satyan S Israni
Independent Director
Vinay Chauhan
Independent Director
Nitin A Kunkolienker
Whole Time Director & CEO
Prahlad S Advani
Independent Director
Anil Harish
Reports by Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
Summary
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 13, 1987 in the name of Ramada Hotels (India) Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Ramada Hotels (India) Limited to Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited in 1999. Promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, the Company is primarily engaged in the Hotel Business through its Caravela Beach Resort, a 5-Star Deluxe Luxury Resort situated in South Goa.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.89 for its maiden venture -- Ramada Resort -- a five-star luxury resort comprising 140 rooms (including 6 villas) in a terraced-garden pattern at Colva beach, Goa.By virtue of the franchise agreement with Ramada, UK, the collaborators provide substantial assistance in marketing, and defining strategies for advertising and promotion. The company is also linked to Ramadas computerised reservation system worldwide. During 1995-96, a complex consisting of the flight kitchen, restuarant and bar was inaugurated next to the airport in Goa. It commenced commercial operation in Apr.96.The companys project at Jaipur has not yet been cleared by the government and the Goa Fort continues to be a complicated legal affair with our company obtaining a stay against retendering of the same.During the year 1999-2000, the company has a formed a joint venture company i.e. Advani Plasure Cruise Co. Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with CIA Casinoinvest International International GMBH Austria to carr
Read More
The Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is ₹611.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is 28.34 and 9.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd is ₹52.98 and ₹91.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Advani Hotels & Resorts India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.37%, 3 Years at 19.31%, 1 Year at 27.32%, 6 Month at 0.59%, 3 Month at -1.94% and 1 Month at 0.29%.
