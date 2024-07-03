iifl-logo-icon 1
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Annually Results

65.87
(0.29%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

67.68

63.5

52.5

42.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.68

63.5

52.5

42.43

Other Operating Income

7.09

0

0

0

Other Income

4.86

6.01

2.01

3.59

Total Income

79.63

69.51

54.52

46.02

Total Expenditure

52.79

41

38.06

33.13

PBIDT

26.84

28.52

16.45

12.89

Interest

2.79

3

2.5

2.72

PBDT

24.04

25.51

13.94

10.18

Depreciation

3.27

3.2

2.85

3.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.59

7.17

0.31

0.54

Deferred Tax

0

0.49

3.7

2.55

Reported Profit After Tax

13.15

14.51

6.92

3.9

Minority Interest After NP

3.31

6.05

1.26

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.84

8.44

5.65

3.79

Extra-ordinary Items

0.97

-0.12

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.87

8.57

5.65

3.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.13

15.9

6.11

4.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

30

26

5

0

Equity

9.23

9.23

9.23

9.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,24,35,528

47,60,263

47,60,768

48,30,587

Public Shareholding (%)

46.54

51.5

51.5

52.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.65

44.91

31.35

30.4

PBDTM(%)

35.52

40.17

26.57

23.99

PATM(%)

19.44

22.85

13.18

9.19

