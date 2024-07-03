Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
67.68
63.5
52.5
42.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.68
63.5
52.5
42.43
Other Operating Income
7.09
0
0
0
Other Income
4.86
6.01
2.01
3.59
Total Income
79.63
69.51
54.52
46.02
Total Expenditure
52.79
41
38.06
33.13
PBIDT
26.84
28.52
16.45
12.89
Interest
2.79
3
2.5
2.72
PBDT
24.04
25.51
13.94
10.18
Depreciation
3.27
3.2
2.85
3.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.59
7.17
0.31
0.54
Deferred Tax
0
0.49
3.7
2.55
Reported Profit After Tax
13.15
14.51
6.92
3.9
Minority Interest After NP
3.31
6.05
1.26
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.84
8.44
5.65
3.79
Extra-ordinary Items
0.97
-0.12
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.87
8.57
5.65
3.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.13
15.9
6.11
4.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
26
5
0
Equity
9.23
9.23
9.23
9.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,24,35,528
47,60,263
47,60,768
48,30,587
Public Shareholding (%)
46.54
51.5
51.5
52.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.65
44.91
31.35
30.4
PBDTM(%)
35.52
40.17
26.57
23.99
PATM(%)
19.44
22.85
13.18
9.19
