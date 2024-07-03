Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
21.95
25.75
38.2
29.47
40.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.95
25.75
38.2
29.47
40.95
Other Operating Income
5.67
0
7.09
0
0
Other Income
-3.73
5.32
2.88
1.98
5.5
Total Income
23.88
31.06
48.18
31.45
46.45
Total Expenditure
24.02
27.04
31.85
20.95
25.1
PBIDT
-0.12
4.03
16.32
10.51
21.35
Interest
0.72
0.93
1.53
1.25
1.75
PBDT
-0.85
3.08
14.78
9.25
19.6
Depreciation
1.52
1.63
1.28
1.99
1.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.99
1.24
4.71
2.89
5.63
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
1.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.31
0.14
8.85
4.3
10.85
Minority Interest After NP
-1.5
1.09
0.75
2.55
3.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.19
-0.94
8.1
1.74
7.82
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.67
0.2
-0.07
0.94
-0.18
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.86
-1.15
8.17
0.79
8.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.49
0
1.88
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.23
9.23
9.23
9.23
9.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
2,32,46,700
0
47,57,263
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
50.29
0
51.45
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.59
15.65
42.74
35.65
52.13
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.45
0.54
23.19
14.58
26.49
