Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

65.68
(-1.31%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007Mar-2007

Gross Sales

21.95

25.75

38.2

29.47

40.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.95

25.75

38.2

29.47

40.95

Other Operating Income

5.67

0

7.09

0

0

Other Income

-3.73

5.32

2.88

1.98

5.5

Total Income

23.88

31.06

48.18

31.45

46.45

Total Expenditure

24.02

27.04

31.85

20.95

25.1

PBIDT

-0.12

4.03

16.32

10.51

21.35

Interest

0.72

0.93

1.53

1.25

1.75

PBDT

-0.85

3.08

14.78

9.25

19.6

Depreciation

1.52

1.63

1.28

1.99

1.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.99

1.24

4.71

2.89

5.63

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

1.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.31

0.14

8.85

4.3

10.85

Minority Interest After NP

-1.5

1.09

0.75

2.55

3.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.19

-0.94

8.1

1.74

7.82

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.67

0.2

-0.07

0.94

-0.18

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.86

-1.15

8.17

0.79

8.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.49

0

1.88

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.23

9.23

9.23

9.23

9.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

2,32,46,700

0

47,57,263

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

50.29

0

51.45

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.59

15.65

42.74

35.65

52.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-1.45

0.54

23.19

14.58

26.49

