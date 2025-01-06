Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.45
14.05
12.9
14.36
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.74
-3.51
-3.69
Tax paid
1.36
-2.79
-4.27
-5.42
Working capital
-3.71
-10.41
6.76
1.78
Other operating items
Operating
-11.05
-2.89
11.87
7.02
Capital expenditure
0.35
3.78
3.92
-38.64
Free cash flow
-10.69
0.88
15.79
-31.61
Equity raised
76.13
80.37
65.34
54.72
Investing
0.81
11.22
0
0
Financing
1.8
1.08
0.42
-5.12
Dividends paid
0
15.25
3.23
2.77
Net in cash
68.05
108.81
84.79
20.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.