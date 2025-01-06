iifl-logo-icon 1
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.19
(-5.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Advani Hotels. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.45

14.05

12.9

14.36

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.74

-3.51

-3.69

Tax paid

1.36

-2.79

-4.27

-5.42

Working capital

-3.71

-10.41

6.76

1.78

Other operating items

Operating

-11.05

-2.89

11.87

7.02

Capital expenditure

0.35

3.78

3.92

-38.64

Free cash flow

-10.69

0.88

15.79

-31.61

Equity raised

76.13

80.37

65.34

54.72

Investing

0.81

11.22

0

0

Financing

1.8

1.08

0.42

-5.12

Dividends paid

0

15.25

3.23

2.77

Net in cash

68.05

108.81

84.79

20.75

