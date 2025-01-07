iifl-logo-icon 1
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

66.55
(0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.46

70.12

62.47

59.63

yoy growth (%)

-60.83

12.24

4.75

12.3

Raw materials

-2.16

-5.53

-5.08

-4.86

As % of sales

7.87

7.89

8.13

8.16

Employee costs

-14.84

-24.16

-20.4

-17.31

As % of sales

54.03

34.45

32.65

29.04

Other costs

-13.16

-23.43

-21.85

-20.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.9

33.41

34.97

34.02

Operating profit

-2.69

16.99

15.14

17.15

OPM

-9.82

24.23

24.23

28.76

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.74

-3.51

-3.69

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.22

-0.05

-0.32

Other income

0.7

1.02

1.34

1.21

Profit before tax

-5.45

14.05

12.9

14.36

Taxes

1.36

-2.79

-4.27

-5.42

Tax rate

-25.13

-19.85

-33.1

-37.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.08

11.26

8.63

8.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.08

11.26

8.63

8.93

yoy growth (%)

-136.24

30.42

-3.35

39.52

NPM

-14.85

16.05

13.81

14.98

