|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.46
70.12
62.47
59.63
yoy growth (%)
-60.83
12.24
4.75
12.3
Raw materials
-2.16
-5.53
-5.08
-4.86
As % of sales
7.87
7.89
8.13
8.16
Employee costs
-14.84
-24.16
-20.4
-17.31
As % of sales
54.03
34.45
32.65
29.04
Other costs
-13.16
-23.43
-21.85
-20.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.9
33.41
34.97
34.02
Operating profit
-2.69
16.99
15.14
17.15
OPM
-9.82
24.23
24.23
28.76
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.74
-3.51
-3.69
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.22
-0.05
-0.32
Other income
0.7
1.02
1.34
1.21
Profit before tax
-5.45
14.05
12.9
14.36
Taxes
1.36
-2.79
-4.27
-5.42
Tax rate
-25.13
-19.85
-33.1
-37.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.08
11.26
8.63
8.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.08
11.26
8.63
8.93
yoy growth (%)
-136.24
30.42
-3.35
39.52
NPM
-14.85
16.05
13.81
14.98
