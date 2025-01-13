Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.49
9.24
9.24
9.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.4
53.48
40.61
34
Net Worth
71.89
62.72
49.85
43.24
Minority Interest
Debt
1.98
2.09
0.9
1.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.2
5.94
5.66
5.67
Total Liabilities
80.07
70.75
56.41
49.98
Fixed Assets
44.49
43.09
42.53
44.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.42
33.21
25.23
12.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.3
0.25
1.49
Networking Capital
-13.55
-9.45
-13.04
-10.71
Inventories
1.4
1.39
1.42
1.27
Inventory Days
16.87
Sundry Debtors
0.73
2.71
0.38
0.38
Debtor Days
5.04
Other Current Assets
4.88
5.98
3.96
3.53
Sundry Creditors
-3.55
-3.39
-2.98
-3.58
Creditor Days
47.57
Other Current Liabilities
-17.01
-16.14
-15.82
-12.31
Cash
29.05
3.6
1.44
2.76
Total Assets
80.06
70.75
56.41
50
