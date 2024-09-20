PFA intimation pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 on Book Closure & Cut-off Date. PFA Proceedings of the 37th AGM of the Company held today i.e. September 20, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) PFA Newspaper Article - Chairman Speech at the 37th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)