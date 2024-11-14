iifl-logo-icon 1
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Advani Hotels. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Notice of Board Meeting inter alia to consider approval of UFR of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. UFR 30 September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for June 2024 quarter (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20247 May 2024
ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company. PFA Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. March 21, 2024 for Allotment of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday January 29 2024 inter alia to consider Dec 2023 UFR Interim Dividend and Bonus Shares. The Company approves dividend of Rs.2/- (100%) on fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each The Board recommends the Bonus issue in ration of 1:1 As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

