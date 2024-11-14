Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Notice of Board Meeting inter alia to consider approval of UFR of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. UFR 30 September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for June 2024 quarter (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 7 May 2024

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024; and 2. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company. PFA Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. March 21, 2024 for Allotment of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024