TO THE MEMBERS OF ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Response to Key Audit Matter 1 Refer Note 32 of the Financial Statements. The Company has significant tax and other litigations against it. There is a high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning required and appropriateness of disclosure of those litigations as contingent liabilities. For legal, regulatory and tax matters, our procedures included examining external legal opinions obtained by management, meeting and discussions with the management and examining relevant correspondence; discussing litigations with the Companys legal and tax consultants, assessing managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases. We also involved our internal tax specialists to gain an understanding and to determine the level of exposure for direct and indirect tax litigations of the Company. Considering the above, we examined the level of provisions recorded and assessed the adequacy of disclosures in Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and, are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any Director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act, which are required to be commented upon by us.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper Books of Account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the Books of Account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 32(f) to the Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts:

(a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has paid interim dividends for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and for 31st March, 2024 during the year. The amount of such dividends paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its Books of Account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, our reporting on the requirement of preserving the said audit trail by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable to present year being the first year of such requirement.

For J. G. Verma & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 111381W)

Arun G. Verma Partner Membership No. 031898 Mumbai: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24031898BKEIBB5298

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date to the members of ADvAnI HoTeLS & RESORTS (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified at the end of the financial year by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) Physical verification of inventories has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year, hence, our comments on the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions and details thereof are not given.

3. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties, hence, sub-clauses (a) to (e) of clause (3) (iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company except that the Company has made investments in mutual funds as per details given in Note 7 to the Financial Statements, which are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

4. In respect of investment made by the Company in acquisition of units of certain mutual funds as mentioned in Note 7 to the Financial Statements, it has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act. The Company has not given any loans or issued any guarantee or provided any security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or received amounts, which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. We are informed that the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court has not passed any Order.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed for any of the products of the Company under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

7. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues, which were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no cases of non-deposit with appropriate authorities of disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above, except the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Tax on regular assessment under Section 143 (1)(a) 60.31 @ AY 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Act, 1962 Differential duty on equipment imported under EPCG Scheme and Penalty 42.60 49.60 Plus Interest 2000 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

@ The Commissioner (Appeals) has allowed the appeal after the close of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 hence, the disputed demand does not survive now. Appeal effect is pending and awaited. In the meantime, the Department has recovered an amount of 35.76 lakhs out of refunds for subsequent years.

8. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions not recorded in the Books of Account as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), hence, clause (3)(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) the vehicle term loans taken by the Company in earlier years were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence, the question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures, does not arise.

(f) the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies, hence, question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

during the year, hence, the question of application of funds and delays and defaults and subsequent rectification does not arise.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year, hence, the question of compliance of the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act and use of funds raised does not arise.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the Books of Account and records of the Company carried out in accordance

with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, which, were noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instances by the management.

(b) We have not filed any fraud report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence, our comments as required under sub-clauses (a) (b) and (c) of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not given.

13. In our opinion and according to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the Company during the year with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details thereof have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, etc. as required by the Accounting Standards.

14. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size

and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him during the year, hence, provisions of Section 192 of Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion:

(a) the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In view of comments in sub-clauses (a), (b) and (c) above, the sub-clause (d) of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, in our opinion, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of our present audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

(a) in respect of CSR activities other than ongoing projects, there wasnt any unspent amount, which was required to be transferred by the Company to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-Section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) the Company has neither initiated an ongoing project nor there was any amount remaining unspent under Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, that was required to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub-Section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

21. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies and accordingly no consolidated Financial Statements are prepared by the Company, hence clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For J. G. Verma & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 111381W)

Arun G. Verma Partner Membership No. 031898 Mumbai: May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24031898BKEIBB5298

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our report of even date to the members of ADVANI HOTELS & RESORTS (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that:

We have audited the internal financial controls over Financial Statements of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence, we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditure of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For J. G. Verma & Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 111381W)