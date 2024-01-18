iifl-logo-icon 1
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd Dividend

65.34
(-0.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:09:56 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 May 202431 May 20241 Jun 20240.840Interim 2
Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter alia considered the following: Declared Second Interim Dividend (subject to tax deductible at source) @ 40% i.e. Rs. 0.80 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023 - 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members, or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Friday, May 31, 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose. The Interim Dividend will be paid / warrants will be dispatched by Monday, June 17, 2024. Tax Deductible at Source on Dividend: Pursuant to the provisions of Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders with effect from April 1, 2020. Hence, the interim dividend declared by Board shall be paid after deducting tax at source (TDS), in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Dividend29 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20242100Interim 1
The Company approves dividend of Rs.2/- (100%) on fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each

