|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|0.8
|40
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter alia considered the following: Declared Second Interim Dividend (subject to tax deductible at source) @ 40% i.e. Rs. 0.80 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023 - 2024. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members, or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Friday, May 31, 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose. The Interim Dividend will be paid / warrants will be dispatched by Monday, June 17, 2024. Tax Deductible at Source on Dividend: Pursuant to the provisions of Finance Act, 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of the shareholders with effect from April 1, 2020. Hence, the interim dividend declared by Board shall be paid after deducting tax at source (TDS), in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|2
|100
|Interim 1
|The Company approves dividend of Rs.2/- (100%) on fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.