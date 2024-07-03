Summary

TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated on 2nd February, 1995 in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Company is a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. It currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai..During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up with a leading Hotels Chain Taj Group of Hotels as a Strategic Investor-cum-operating Alliance with a view to enhance the services and improve the overall operations. Also, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd had invested an amount of Rs 40 crores in the company.During the year, the company changed their name from GVK Energy Resources Ltd to GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd as a part of the restructuring programme so as to bring the entire hospitality business of the group under one company. The company made a scheme of arrangement with Novopan Industries Ltd and Scheme of Amalgamation with Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd during the year. Accordingly, the Hotel Division of Novopan Industries Ltd and the entire undertaking of Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd was de-merged and merged with GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd with effect from April 1, 1999. Also, the name of the company was changed to TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.During the year 2002-03, the guestrooms on two floors at Taj Krishna had been completely renovated. Also, the company built The Deccan Hall, a large convention hall to cater the needs of inter-alia, larg

