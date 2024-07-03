Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹446.9
Prev. Close₹445.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,709.3
Day's High₹455.75
Day's Low₹417.1
52 Week's High₹458.25
52 Week's Low₹235.5
Book Value₹91.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,646.32
P/E33.89
EPS13.14
Divi. Yield0.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
529.8
461.67
382.19
372.48
Net Worth
542.34
474.21
394.73
385.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.17
312.61
288.25
264.49
yoy growth (%)
-69.87
8.45
8.98
-1.95
Raw materials
-11.39
-33.27
-31.6
-31.01
As % of sales
12.09
10.64
10.96
11.72
Employee costs
-27.57
-66.71
-62.48
-60.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-35.99
35.94
32.01
15.99
Depreciation
-16.55
-16.78
-17.26
-18.12
Tax paid
9.55
-12.08
-11
-8.25
Working capital
-4.41
6.96
-0.24
1.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.87
8.45
8.98
-1.95
Op profit growth
-102.93
3.51
23.66
-7.81
EBIT growth
-127.46
2.78
26.44
-3.23
Net profit growth
-210.87
13.54
102.38
26.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
407.99
383.58
227.08
94.17
312.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
407.99
383.58
227.08
94.17
312.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.9
28.78
1.18
2.64
1.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G V Krishna Reddy
Managing Director
G Indira Krishna Reddy
Non Executive Director
Krishna Ram Bhupal
Non Executive Director
PRABHAT VERMA MUKUNDSAHAY
Non Executive Director
ANOOP VRAJLAL MEHTA
Independent Director
D R Kaarthikeyan
Independent Director
M B N Rao
Independent Director
NADIGADDA SANDEEP REDDY
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
Dinaz Noria
Independent Director
LANKA SUBRAHMANYAM VENKATA
Non Executive Director
NABAKUMAR NIKHILRAJAN SHOME
Independent Director
N Ramesh Kumar
Joint Managing Director
Shalini Bhupal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
Summary
TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated on 2nd February, 1995 in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Company is a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. It currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai..During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up with a leading Hotels Chain Taj Group of Hotels as a Strategic Investor-cum-operating Alliance with a view to enhance the services and improve the overall operations. Also, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd had invested an amount of Rs 40 crores in the company.During the year, the company changed their name from GVK Energy Resources Ltd to GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd as a part of the restructuring programme so as to bring the entire hospitality business of the group under one company. The company made a scheme of arrangement with Novopan Industries Ltd and Scheme of Amalgamation with Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd during the year. Accordingly, the Hotel Division of Novopan Industries Ltd and the entire undertaking of Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd was de-merged and merged with GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd with effect from April 1, 1999. Also, the name of the company was changed to TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.During the year 2002-03, the guestrooms on two floors at Taj Krishna had been completely renovated. Also, the company built The Deccan Hall, a large convention hall to cater the needs of inter-alia, larg
Read More
The TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹2646.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is 33.89 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹235.5 and ₹458.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at 50.09%, 1 Year at 83.34%, 6 Month at 35.17%, 3 Month at 46.55% and 1 Month at 27.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.