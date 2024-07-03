iifl-logo-icon 1
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Share Price

422.05
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open446.9
  • Day's High455.75
  • 52 Wk High458.25
  • Prev. Close445.6
  • Day's Low417.1
  • 52 Wk Low 235.5
  • Turnover (lac)4,709.3
  • P/E33.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value91.66
  • EPS13.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,646.32
  • Div. Yield0.34
No Records Found

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

446.9

Prev. Close

445.6

Turnover(Lac.)

4,709.3

Day's High

455.75

Day's Low

417.1

52 Week's High

458.25

52 Week's Low

235.5

Book Value

91.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,646.32

P/E

33.89

EPS

13.14

Divi. Yield

0.34

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 2.20%

Institutions: 2.20%

Non-Institutions: 22.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.54

12.54

12.54

12.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

529.8

461.67

382.19

372.48

Net Worth

542.34

474.21

394.73

385.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.17

312.61

288.25

264.49

yoy growth (%)

-69.87

8.45

8.98

-1.95

Raw materials

-11.39

-33.27

-31.6

-31.01

As % of sales

12.09

10.64

10.96

11.72

Employee costs

-27.57

-66.71

-62.48

-60.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-35.99

35.94

32.01

15.99

Depreciation

-16.55

-16.78

-17.26

-18.12

Tax paid

9.55

-12.08

-11

-8.25

Working capital

-4.41

6.96

-0.24

1.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.87

8.45

8.98

-1.95

Op profit growth

-102.93

3.51

23.66

-7.81

EBIT growth

-127.46

2.78

26.44

-3.23

Net profit growth

-210.87

13.54

102.38

26.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

407.99

383.58

227.08

94.17

312.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

407.99

383.58

227.08

94.17

312.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.9

28.78

1.18

2.64

1.22

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G V Krishna Reddy

Managing Director

G Indira Krishna Reddy

Non Executive Director

Krishna Ram Bhupal

Non Executive Director

PRABHAT VERMA MUKUNDSAHAY

Non Executive Director

ANOOP VRAJLAL MEHTA

Independent Director

D R Kaarthikeyan

Independent Director

M B N Rao

Independent Director

NADIGADDA SANDEEP REDDY

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

Dinaz Noria

Independent Director

LANKA SUBRAHMANYAM VENKATA

Non Executive Director

NABAKUMAR NIKHILRAJAN SHOME

Independent Director

N Ramesh Kumar

Joint Managing Director

Shalini Bhupal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Summary

TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated on 2nd February, 1995 in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Company is a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. It currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai..During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up with a leading Hotels Chain Taj Group of Hotels as a Strategic Investor-cum-operating Alliance with a view to enhance the services and improve the overall operations. Also, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd had invested an amount of Rs 40 crores in the company.During the year, the company changed their name from GVK Energy Resources Ltd to GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd as a part of the restructuring programme so as to bring the entire hospitality business of the group under one company. The company made a scheme of arrangement with Novopan Industries Ltd and Scheme of Amalgamation with Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd during the year. Accordingly, the Hotel Division of Novopan Industries Ltd and the entire undertaking of Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd was de-merged and merged with GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd with effect from April 1, 1999. Also, the name of the company was changed to TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.During the year 2002-03, the guestrooms on two floors at Taj Krishna had been completely renovated. Also, the company built The Deccan Hall, a large convention hall to cater the needs of inter-alia, larg
Company FAQs

What is the TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd share price today?

The TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹422.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹2646.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is 33.89 and 4.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is ₹235.5 and ₹458.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at 50.09%, 1 Year at 83.34%, 6 Month at 35.17%, 3 Month at 46.55% and 1 Month at 27.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 2.21 %
Public - 22.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

