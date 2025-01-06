TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-35.99
35.94
32.01
15.99
Depreciation
-16.55
-16.78
-17.26
-18.12
Tax paid
9.55
-12.08
-11
-8.25
Working capital
-4.41
6.96
-0.24
1.02
Other operating items
Operating
-47.41
14.02
3.49
-9.35
Capital expenditure
2.76
40.91
3.39
4.21
Free cash flow
-44.64
54.93
6.89
-5.14
Equity raised
797.53
742.94
700.88
684.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
102.75
-18.34
-27.55
-15.28
Dividends paid
0
0
3.76
2.5
Net in cash
855.64
779.54
683.99
666.89
