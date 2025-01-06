iifl-logo-icon 1
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

422.05
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025

TajGVK Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-35.99

35.94

32.01

15.99

Depreciation

-16.55

-16.78

-17.26

-18.12

Tax paid

9.55

-12.08

-11

-8.25

Working capital

-4.41

6.96

-0.24

1.02

Other operating items

Operating

-47.41

14.02

3.49

-9.35

Capital expenditure

2.76

40.91

3.39

4.21

Free cash flow

-44.64

54.93

6.89

-5.14

Equity raised

797.53

742.94

700.88

684.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

102.75

-18.34

-27.55

-15.28

Dividends paid

0

0

3.76

2.5

Net in cash

855.64

779.54

683.99

666.89

