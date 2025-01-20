iifl-logo-icon 1
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Key Ratios

394
(-1.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:04:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.87

8.45

8.98

-1.95

Op profit growth

-102.93

3.51

23.66

-7.81

EBIT growth

-127.46

2.78

26.44

-3.23

Net profit growth

-242.24

37.8

381.92

17.57

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.3

23.71

24.84

21.89

EBIT margin

-17.08

18.73

19.76

17.03

Net profit margin

-42.43

8.98

7.07

1.59

RoCE

-2.41

8.76

8.61

6.75

RoNW

-2.58

1.81

1.41

0.3

RoA

-1.49

1.05

0.77

0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.22

3.8

3.35

1.66

Dividend per share

0

0

0.6

0.4

Cash EPS

-9.01

1.8

0.49

-2.21

Book value per share

58.54

64.86

58.87

56.06

Valuation ratios

P/E

-25.87

26.98

48.94

93.04

P/CEPS

-12.11

56.85

329.37

-69.68

P/B

1.86

1.58

2.78

2.75

EV/EBIDTA

1,914.01

11.2

16.7

19.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

18.45

59.28

Tax payout

-26.53

-33.63

-34.38

-51.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.64

20.42

19.46

17.16

Inventory days

29.59

9.78

11.16

11.55

Creditor days

-183.2

-84.81

-96.27

-80.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.8

-2.58

-2.28

-1.55

Net debt / equity

0.58

0.49

0.57

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

-98.33

2.71

2.96

4.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.09

-10.64

-10.96

-11.72

Employee costs

-29.27

-21.34

-21.67

-22.9

Other costs

-60.93

-44.3

-42.51

-43.47

