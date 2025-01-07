iifl-logo-icon 1
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

431
(2.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.17

312.61

288.25

264.49

yoy growth (%)

-69.87

8.45

8.98

-1.95

Raw materials

-11.39

-33.27

-31.6

-31.01

As % of sales

12.09

10.64

10.96

11.72

Employee costs

-27.57

-66.71

-62.48

-60.57

As % of sales

29.27

21.34

21.67

22.9

Other costs

-57.38

-138.49

-122.54

-114.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.93

44.3

42.51

43.47

Operating profit

-2.17

74.13

71.61

57.91

OPM

-2.3

23.71

24.84

21.89

Depreciation

-16.55

-16.78

-17.26

-18.12

Interest expense

-19.91

-22.62

-24.96

-29.06

Other income

2.64

1.22

2.63

5.28

Profit before tax

-35.99

35.94

32.01

15.99

Taxes

9.55

-12.08

-11

-8.25

Tax rate

-26.53

-33.63

-34.38

-51.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.44

23.85

21

7.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.63

Net profit

-26.44

23.85

21

10.37

yoy growth (%)

-210.87

13.54

102.38

26.43

NPM

-28.08

7.63

7.28

3.92

