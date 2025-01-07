Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.17
312.61
288.25
264.49
yoy growth (%)
-69.87
8.45
8.98
-1.95
Raw materials
-11.39
-33.27
-31.6
-31.01
As % of sales
12.09
10.64
10.96
11.72
Employee costs
-27.57
-66.71
-62.48
-60.57
As % of sales
29.27
21.34
21.67
22.9
Other costs
-57.38
-138.49
-122.54
-114.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.93
44.3
42.51
43.47
Operating profit
-2.17
74.13
71.61
57.91
OPM
-2.3
23.71
24.84
21.89
Depreciation
-16.55
-16.78
-17.26
-18.12
Interest expense
-19.91
-22.62
-24.96
-29.06
Other income
2.64
1.22
2.63
5.28
Profit before tax
-35.99
35.94
32.01
15.99
Taxes
9.55
-12.08
-11
-8.25
Tax rate
-26.53
-33.63
-34.38
-51.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.44
23.85
21
7.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.63
Net profit
-26.44
23.85
21
10.37
yoy growth (%)
-210.87
13.54
102.38
26.43
NPM
-28.08
7.63
7.28
3.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.