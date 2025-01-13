TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
529.8
461.67
382.19
372.48
Net Worth
542.34
474.21
394.73
385.02
Minority Interest
Debt
108.16
140.85
213.64
224.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63.17
63.69
63.19
63.31
Total Liabilities
713.67
678.75
671.56
672.97
Fixed Assets
520.82
497.88
494.52
510.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.27
110.27
110.27
110.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.47
4.94
8.97
14.41
Networking Capital
4.91
27.48
23.81
26.9
Inventories
7.21
7.95
7.31
7.11
Inventory Days
27.55
Sundry Debtors
19.1
23.07
9.58
9.45
Debtor Days
36.62
Other Current Assets
81.55
93.09
75.67
74.36
Sundry Creditors
-75.96
-74.7
-53.76
-49.31
Creditor Days
191.11
Other Current Liabilities
-26.99
-21.93
-14.99
-14.71
Cash
73.21
38.2
34
10.91
Total Assets
713.68
678.77
671.57
672.99
