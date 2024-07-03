TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
292.15
279.96
162.8
50.05
236.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
292.15
279.96
162.8
50.05
236.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.05
26.14
0.24
0.43
0.64
Total Income
294.2
306.1
163.04
50.48
237.24
Total Expenditure
204
186.38
124.05
57.24
177.94
PBIDT
90.2
119.72
38.99
-6.76
59.3
Interest
9.62
11.8
13.78
14.97
17.45
PBDT
80.58
107.92
25.21
-21.73
41.85
Depreciation
10.63
10.99
11.81
12.47
12.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.7
26.36
2.52
0
8.71
Deferred Tax
-0.3
5.19
3.68
-8.97
0.81
Reported Profit After Tax
48.55
65.38
7.2
-25.23
19.74
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
61.49
74.29
0.12
-35.14
22.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
61.49
74.29
0.12
-35.14
22.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.81
11.85
0.02
-5.6
3.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.87
42.76
23.94
-13.5
25.06
PBDTM(%)
27.58
38.54
15.48
-43.41
17.68
PATM(%)
16.61
23.35
4.42
-50.4
8.34
