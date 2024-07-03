iifl-logo-icon 1
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

421.2
(-1.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

292.15

279.96

162.8

50.05

236.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

292.15

279.96

162.8

50.05

236.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.05

26.14

0.24

0.43

0.64

Total Income

294.2

306.1

163.04

50.48

237.24

Total Expenditure

204

186.38

124.05

57.24

177.94

PBIDT

90.2

119.72

38.99

-6.76

59.3

Interest

9.62

11.8

13.78

14.97

17.45

PBDT

80.58

107.92

25.21

-21.73

41.85

Depreciation

10.63

10.99

11.81

12.47

12.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

21.7

26.36

2.52

0

8.71

Deferred Tax

-0.3

5.19

3.68

-8.97

0.81

Reported Profit After Tax

48.55

65.38

7.2

-25.23

19.74

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

61.49

74.29

0.12

-35.14

22.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

61.49

74.29

0.12

-35.14

22.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.81

11.85

0.02

-5.6

3.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.54

12.54

12.54

12.54

12.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.87

42.76

23.94

-13.5

25.06

PBDTM(%)

27.58

38.54

15.48

-43.41

17.68

PATM(%)

16.61

23.35

4.42

-50.4

8.34

