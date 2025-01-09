TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Management Discussions

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Your Company has been reporting consolidated results taking into account the results of its joint venture company i.e. Green Woods Palaces and Resorts Private Limited (which operates the Taj Santacruz Hotel in Mumbai). The Management Discussion and Analysis section therefore, covers the financial results of your Company for the financial year 202223. Some statements describing the projections, estimates, expectations or outlook, may be forward looking. Actual results may, however, differ materially from those stated, on account of various factors such as changes in government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India, exchange rates and interest rates fluctuations, impact of competition, demand and supply constraints, etc.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

After two years of pandemic-led disruptions, the financial year under review i.e. FY 2022-23 marked a remarkable turnaround and return to normalcy in operations across the sectors. However, geo-political tensions led to continued supply chain dislocations and climate crisis resulted in unprecedented inflation and volatility in global commodity and energy prices. Central banks across the world responded swiftly with sharp increase in the interest rates within a relatively short time frame.

As per IMF estimates, global GDP growth slowed to 3.4% during 2022, well below projections made at the beginning of the year. Growth in Advanced Economies decelerated sharply to 2.7% in 2022 (Vs. 5.4% in 2021) while Emerging Markets & Developing Economies grew at a relatively slower pace of 4.0% (Vs. 6.9% in 2021), mainly impacted by lower growth in China. Going forward, the global macro-economic environment continues to be confronted with myriad challenges; these include the continuing impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global inflation remaining sticky and at elevated levels, recessionary pressures in most Advanced Economies, spectre of stress in the financial sector and the cost-of-living crisis in several economies, especially in the near term.

As per IMF estimates, aggregate global economic growth is expected to further decelerate to 2.8% in 2023. Advanced Economies are projected to grow at 1.3% with major economies such as the United States and Euro Area set to grow at a slower pace than 2022. Emerging Markets and Developing Economies are estimated to grow by 3.9% in 2023 as against 4.0% in 2022. As priority of policy makers currently centre largely around inflation control, the monetary policies of central banks would remain a key monitorable in the near term.

INDIAN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The Indian economy remained a bright spot in FY 2022-23 amidst the global slowdown. Real GDP growth for the year is estimated at 7.0% (first half: 9.6%; second half: 4.8%) with Nominal GDP growth at 15.9% (first half: 22.3%; second half: 10.5%), reflecting the inflationary pressures in the economy. While Agriculture grew by 3.3% in real terms, Services and Industry sectors grew by 9.4% and 3.6% respectively, on a soft base. With steep inflation eating into household budgets, consumption demand remained subdued in rural markets and for discretionary categories in urban markets.

Within services, trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting related services constituting about a third of overall services, grew by 13.7%. Indias service exports have nearly doubled in a decade to US$ 322.72 billion for FY2022-23 according to provisional data of the Ministry of Commerce.

Indias foreign currency reserves stood at US$ 578.45 billion as of March 31, 2023 covering approximately 9 months of imports due to timely interventions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Indias economic recovery from the pandemic exhibited a K-Shaped recovery where certain sectors like information technology, e-Commerce and financial services registered healthy recoveries while other sectors such as retail trade and consumer discretionary were highly impacted. Travel and hospitality remained beneficiaries of such recovery. Indias service exports have risen at a staggering pace since the pre-pandemic period. Service exports have increased by more than US$60 billion per year as India gains global market share. Exports are not only of Information Technology services but also professional management and consultancy, research and development and expanding Global Capability Centres.

This growth is expected to bring in higher employment, higher disposable income and thus a higher propensity to spend by ‘white-collar people working in such sectors. This is an important factor in making economic growth broad based and inclusive.

Inspite of severe global headwinds, India remained one of the fastest growing major economies enabled by purposeful interventions by policy makers. The Government of India has continued its thrust on structural reforms to raise Indias potential growth. During the year, concerted efforts continued to be made towards shaping India as a global manufacturing hub through policy initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI), Make in India, PM Gati Shakti, National Monetisation Pipeline schemes and strengthening the countrys digital public infrastructure as well as the healthcare infrastructure. Further, astute management of macros including fiscal and monetary policies also aided in mitigating the volatility in the operating environment. While the pace of growth of the Indian economy is projected to decelerate in FY 2023-24 against the backdrop of global macro headwinds as afore-stated, India would continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. Even as inflation is projected to soften on an overall basis, prices of certain industry-specific commodities are expected to remain elevated with continued geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions.

The year is also expected to witness El Nino weather phenomenon after three consecutive La Nina years; the impact of this on monsoon, along with related events like heatwaves, spatial and temporal rainfall distribution etc. will remain a key monitorable for agricultural output, inflation and consumer demand in 2023. A good Rabi harvest, broad-based credit growth and Governments thrust on capital spending to bolster investment activity supported by buoyant tax collections, augur well for the economy going forward. Healthier Bank and Corporate Balance Sheets, improving capacity utilisation levels and structural reforms represent some of the key positive factors for revival in private capex.

India is widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic major economies in the world with immense headroom for growth over the medium and long term. A favourable demographic profile, increasing affluence, rapid urbanisation and accelerated digital adoption represent some of the key structural drivers of growth of the Indian Economy. Policy announcements in the Union Budget 2023 including focus on expanding digital infrastructure, direct benefit transfer, etc. are expected to provide further impetus to enhance Indias competitiveness, enable greater empowerment and foster inclusive growth while maintaining the path to fiscal consolidation. Sharp step-up in capital expenditure outlay, focus on infrastructure and promotion of exports are expected to boost domestic manufacturing, spurring a virtuous consumption- investment-employment cycle.

As the Indian economy combats uncertainties in the external environment, policy interventions focused on supporting sustainable livelihoods and fostering inclusive growth augur well for the economy. Structural support would need to be provided to sectors with large economic multiplier impact; the development of robust domestic agriculture and wood-based value chains hold special importance in the Indian context given their enormous potential to contribute to national objectives. Agricultural sector plays a crucial role in the economy with about half of the Indian workforce engaged in the sector.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The outlook for FY 2023-24 is optimistic. Retail inflation ebbed out to 5.6% in March 2023 from a peak of 7.79% in April 2022 and is expected to moderate to 5.2%. Core inflation which remained above 6% for the year eased to 5.8% in March 2023. Among the high frequency indicators, direct and indirect tax collection has shown strong momentum, bank balance sheets are strong, adequately capitalised and credit offtake during the year was highest since FY 2011-12. RBI paused increase in interest rates in April, 2023 after a 250 basis points increase during FY 2022 23 citing reasons of resilient economic activity and expected moderation in inflation. The Indian Rupee is stable, the Current Account Deficit is expected to remain moderate and consumer sentiment is high. (Source: RBI Monetary Policy, April 2023, Revised Estimates -Ministry of Finance, April 2023).

INDUSTRY INSIGHT - GLOBAL HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

Global tourism is steadily improving towards pre-pandemic levels consequent to the relaxation of travel restrictions across countries and increase in demand for travel. Tourist arrivals internationally for 2022 were 917 million, double that of 2021 but recovering to 63% of pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Europe with the largest share of global inbound tourism registered a 92% increase over 2021 to reach nearly 80% of pre-pandemic levels. The Middle East had the strongest relative increase among all regions due to large international events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Even with a 241% increase in tourist arrivals in 2022 over 2021, Asia and the Pacific remained the weakest in terms reaching pre pandemic levels. However, within the region, international tourist arrivals in South Asia at 25.5 million, were higher by 158% over 2021 and achieved 76% of pre-pandemic levels (Source: UNWTO, Barometer January 2023). According to the S&P Global Sector Purchasing Managers Index, the Tourism and Recreation sector led a pick-up in global business activity amongst all sectors recording its sharpest pace since May, 2022. Transportation recorded the third fastest growth behind software services (Source: S&P Global Sector PMI April 2023).

INDIAN HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

The FY 2022-23 continued to be a year of strong recovery in the Indian travel and tourism industry. Restrictions on flights were relaxed in most countries into and from India. Travel restrictions, documentation and certifications were also progressively relaxed for travel within India. Consequently, demand for accommodation grew significantly, mainly arising from domestic leisure travel, weddings, social events, conferences, and resumption of business travel within the country. Foreign tourist arrivals were 6.19 million for the calendar year 2022 in comparison with 1.52 million in 2021.FY 2022-23 continued to be a year of strong recovery in the Indian travel and tourism industry. Restrictions on flights were relaxed in most countries into and from India. Travel restrictions, documentation and certifications were also progressively relaxed for travel within India. Consequently, demand for accommodation grew significantly, mainly arising from domestic leisure travel, weddings, social events, conferences, and resumption of business travel within the country. Foreign tourist arrivals were 6.19 million for the calendar year 2022 in comparison with 1.52 million in 2021. This constituted 57% of 2019 foreign tourist arrivals at 10.93 million (Government of India, Ministry of Tourism Annual Report - 2022-23). Domestic air traffic passengers for 2022 were at 123 million, growing by 47% over 2021 to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

The outlook for the Indian hospitality industry during 2023 remains positive. The upsides working in favour of the hospitality industry in India are good macro economic environment evidenced by 6%+ GDP growth, superior performance by the services sector of the Indian economy, abating COVID-19 fears, continuing infrastructure development projects within the country, growth in air and railway passenger traffic and growth in demand for branded rooms outpacing a tepid growth in supply of those rooms to provide long-term sustainable demand. Moreover, the industry has learnt to work with volatility and adopt leaner cost structures thus contributing to higher profitability. Balance Sheets of large corporates have also strengthened over the past few years. Growth in the industry is largely expected from domestic demand which is expected to remain strong through FY 2023-24 even as international travel has shown green shoots of recovery and provides scope for further growth in demand.

Over 200 G20 meetings are expected to be held across 55 destinations in the country during Indias G20 presidency till November 2023. The Indian hotel sector stands to gain significantly from this development, as there will be substantial incremental demand for hotels in the cities where the meetings will be held. Additionally, the G20 meetings are also expected to help inbound tourism to recover the lost ground as the Ministry of Tourism intends to take advantage of this chance to promote India as a "major tourism destination". Necessary initiatives, such as visa reforms and traveler-friendly immigration facilities at airports, are also expected to be implemented to make travel to the country easier for inbound visitors. The G20 presidency has coincided with Indias efforts to establish itself as a global MICE destination, and the smooth organization and completion of these high-profile 200+ meetings will support those efforts.

PROPERTY UPGRADES AND RENOVATIONS

We carry out necessary upgradations to keep our hotels in good condition and to offer world class amenities, better value for money in terms of great ambience and comfort. During the year your company has completed renovation / refurbishment of 6th Floor Guest Rooms in Hotel Taj Krishna and taken up renovation of 10 atrium facing Guest rooms each in 1st and 2nd floor and entire 54 rooms in 3rd floor of Taj Deccan and also taken up the refurbishment of All Day Dining Restaurant, Specialty Restaurant and BAR in Taj Deccan. The renovation in Taj Deccan will be completed in 3rd quarter of FY23-24. The company also started the construction activities at Yelahanka, Bengaluru Hotel Project. This project consists of 253 room luxury 5 star Hotel and the estimated project cost is around Rs. 326 crores.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

We are committed towards operating in an environmentally responsible manner while catering to the interests of our diverse stakeholders. During the year, we took various measures to mitigate the impact of our operations on the climate and environment and preserve the planet for the future generations.

Optimising use of natural resources such as energy and water and managing waste efficiently are some of our priority focus areas. We have persistently worked towards optimising energy and water usage and responsible waste management. The hotels have generated significant savings by conserving water and energy and installing organic waste converters to reduce waste sent to landfill.

Your Companys hotel i.e. Taj Club House, Chennai utilises power from renewable energy sources, which not only helps in reducing the carbon footprint, but also in optimising cost of power. We source 3 Million units renewable energy mainly through Power Purchase Agreements with private power producers operating in the green power sector. Additionally, we emphasise on reducing our energy consumption wherever possible. Waste management is an integral part of your Companys environment management endeavour. Your Company promotes waste reduction, as well as segregation and recycling. The Hotel units either process waste using onsite waste treatment plants or engages certified vendors to promptly collect the waste for further processing. Sludge from sewage treatment plants is safely disposed by the agencies contracted for the management of these units. We are committed to phasing out single-use plastics across all our properties and have been making steadfast progress towards this goal every year. Water is a critical and scarce resource for local communities and for our industry. We are aware of the increasing water stress in our areas of operation and the need to strive for maximum water efficiency. We optimise our water consumption and work hard to mitigate our impact on the availability of freshwater. We manage our water resources and utility in an efficient manner, thereby ensuring there is no water shortage at any time. Water security assessment of hotels is undertaken regularly to identify water-related risks and strengthen preparedness to manage them.

Safety continues to be one of the top priority areas of your Company wherein all measures have been taken to ensure safety of all stakeholders. Your Company continues to drive awareness on safety across hotels. Common safety hazards and their safeguards have been highlighted in specially designed animated safety videos, and, case studies based on true incidents continue to be shared with the hotels as a learning tool. The approach of routinely identifying safety risks associated with operations helps your Company implement appropriate and effective mitigation plans and ensures adherence to overall Safety compliance. The Fire and Life Safety (FLS) audits, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on safety such as Safe Sewage Treatment Plant Operations, Safe Banqueting Operations, Visitors etc., To ensure a continuous focus on safety, we created and implemented a Basic Safety Training Module for all hotels. This will act as an induction as well as refresher module for all employees. Teams at hotels continue to drive health, safety and security awareness sessions continuously, thus ensuring unwavering focus.

FOOD SAFETY, HYGIENE AND CLEANLINESS

Continuous improvement of the Food Safety Management System by training and optimising the capacities of people, processes and technologies is an ongoing exercise. To increase the rigour in respect of Food Safety, Hygiene and Cleanliness audits were conducted by an external audit partner, ensuring implementation of FSSAI guidelines and standards. In order to address the challenges posed during of the COVID-19 pandemic, your Company has taken several measures to ensure safety and wellbeing of its associates and guests. Following are some of the safety measures undertaken at hotel units.

• Provisions of Hand sanitizers while entering the hotel premises and at various locations inside

• Sanitisation of baggage

• Cleaning and sanitisation of all the touch at regular intervals

• Social distancing is maintained at all areas by rearranging the tables/chairs, foot markings etc

• Disinfection of guest rooms after each check outs

HUMAN CAPITAL

Your Companys employees are its most valuable asset, who enable the Company to deliver a level of service that is amongst the highest in the hospitality industry. A combination of a robust talent management strategy and a transparent performance management system, leading to an attractive long term compensation philosophy, is employed to attract and retain the best available talent We continually strive to make our operations more efficient, while creating a respectful work environment for each member of our team. Our key performance processes have been improved continually and updated with the intention of ensuring that they serve as effective enablers for people development and keep our talent management strategy upto date.

RISK GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

The process of risk governance and management involves identification of risks, framing an adequate response to manage and mitigate the risks identified, followed by constant monitoring and review of the risk management process. The Risk Management Committee of the Board is responsible for developing and monitoring the risk management policies and also oversees how management monitors compliance with the Companys risk management policies and procedures. Internal audit department facilitates identification of risks and mitigants.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Your Company witnessed robust growth in revenue across all hotels. The company achieved higher revenues across the business segments viz, rooms, Banquets and restaurants compared to previous financial year.

FINANCIALS

Revenue from operations for FY 2022-23 was Rs.412.36 crores, which was higher by Rs.184.11 crores as compared to Rs. 228.25 crores in the previous year. The room revenues were at Rs.192.87 crores and the food and beverage income was Rs.179.92 crores. The business improved during the year under review with removal of all restrictions on inter-state and foreign travel, as well as return of work-from-office culture, travel in the corporate and transient segments have seen an upward trend. The banqueting business also saw boost on account of corporate events and social functions and weddings.

EXPENDITURE:

• The total expenditure for FY 2022-23 was Rs.264.64 crores as against Rs.175.39 crores in the previous year due to ramping up of operations post to pre-covid levels..

• Payroll cost was Rs.68.99 crores as compared to Rs.50.15 crores in previous year. The payroll cost in the previous year was lower on account of full staffing levels not yet achieved as the operations were slowly being ramped up.

• Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortisation (EBITDA), registered an increase of Rs.94.87 crores to Rs.147.73 crores in 2022-23 from Rs.52.86 crores in the previous year.

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

The company reported a Profit Before Tax of Rs.117.70 crores as compared to Rs.18.73 crores in the previous year.

PROFIT AFTER TAX

The company reported a Profit After Tax of Rs.79.82 crores as compared to a Profit After Tax of Rs.9.90 crores in the previous year.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The Companys interest coverage ratio for the year ended 31st March, 2023 is 9.58 times as compared to 2.84 times in the previous year and the debt service coverage ratio is 2.56 times for the year ended 31st March, 2023 as compared to 0.88 times in the previous year.

As at 31st March, 2023 the Company had Rs.38.05 crores of cash and bank balance and Rs.30 crores as undrawn credit facilities, which provide the Company needed financial flexibility.

As at 31st March, 2023 the Companys Net debt amounted to Rs.99.72 crores as compared to Rs.170.19 crores in the previous year

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has institutionalized an adequate system of internal controls, with documented procedures covering all corporate functions and hotel operating units. Internal controls provide reasonable assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the adequacy of safeguards for assets, the reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Your Companys Internal Auditors carryout audit of the transactions of the Company periodically, in order to ensure that recording and reporting are adequate and proper. Internal Audit also verifies whether internal controls and checks & balances in the systems are adequate, proper and up to date. Corrective actions for any weaknesses in the system that may be disclosed by the Audits are taken. The focus of these reviews is:

• Identification of weaknesses and improvement areas

• Compliance with defined policies and processes

• Compliance with applicable statutes

• Safeguarding tangible and intangible assets

• Managing risk environment, including operational, financial, social and regulatory risks

The Boards Audit & Risk Management Committee oversees the adequacy of the internal control environment through periodic reviews of audit findings and monitoring implementations of internal audit recommendations through compliance reports.

The internal controls currently in place at your Company are commensurate with the size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transactions with proper authorisation and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. The Statutory Auditors have opined in their report that there are adequate internal controls over financial reporting at your Company.

Risk Mitigation Initiavtives

Your Company employs various policies, processes and methods to counter the following risks effectively:

• Continuously evaluates options for improving profitability of its assets.

• Counters the risk from growing competition and new supply by extensively improving its service standards, as also progressively renovating its properties, across the multi-brand portfolio.

• Counters the security/terrorism risk by constantly reviewing and implementing various security measures at all its properties.

• With the advent and increasing use of online transactions, there is an increasing proportion of sharing of revenues with online travel agents. Adequate measures were taken to educate customers on the benefits of booking directly on the Taj website and the website has also been revamped to enhance the customer experience. Additionally, mobile platforms have been developed for customers, specially targeted at the loyalty and on-thego segments.