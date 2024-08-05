iifl-logo-icon 1
390.2
(2.90%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:34:57 PM

TajGVK Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Unaudited standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024
Board Meeting2 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Reviewed Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Board Meeting now will be held on Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) UFR 30062024 Un-Audited Limited Reviewed Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results As Per Ind-AS For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 20246 May 2024
TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for taken on record Audited Results and Declaration of Dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting regarding Dividend, AGM Date and Book closure date Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting UFR 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

