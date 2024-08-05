Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Unaudited standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Reviewed Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Revised Board Meeting now will be held on Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) UFR 30062024 Un-Audited Limited Reviewed Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results As Per Ind-AS For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 6 May 2024

TAJGVK HOTELS & RESORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for taken on record Audited Results and Declaration of Dividend if any Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting regarding Dividend, AGM Date and Book closure date Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024