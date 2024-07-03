TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd Summary

TAJ GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated on 2nd February, 1995 in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Company is a joint venture between the Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. It currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai..During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up with a leading Hotels Chain Taj Group of Hotels as a Strategic Investor-cum-operating Alliance with a view to enhance the services and improve the overall operations. Also, the Indian Hotels Company Ltd had invested an amount of Rs 40 crores in the company.During the year, the company changed their name from GVK Energy Resources Ltd to GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd as a part of the restructuring programme so as to bring the entire hospitality business of the group under one company. The company made a scheme of arrangement with Novopan Industries Ltd and Scheme of Amalgamation with Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd during the year. Accordingly, the Hotel Division of Novopan Industries Ltd and the entire undertaking of Hotel Sree Krishna Ltd was de-merged and merged with GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd with effect from April 1, 1999. Also, the name of the company was changed to TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.During the year 2002-03, the guestrooms on two floors at Taj Krishna had been completely renovated. Also, the company built The Deccan Hall, a large convention hall to cater the needs of inter-alia, large conferences, weddings and exhibitions. During this period, the company completed the acquisition of a hotel project at Chandigarh from India Tourism Development Corporation through a process of disinvestment. With the acquisition of 100% equity, Punjab Hotels Ltd, the owning company of Chandigarh hotel project became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.During the year 2003-04, the Banquet Hall at Taj Krishna was completely renovated into The Grand Bal Room providing a luxurious and exquisite ambience using the finest Italian marble, intricate inlay and wood work, rich hand woven carpets and ornate chandeliers. Also, they renovated about 100 guestrooms between the three hotels during the year. A new car park facility, to accommodate about 250 cars, was added at Taj Residency. Punjab Hotels Ltd, the owning company Chandigarh Hotel Project was merged with the company with effect from November 1, 2002.In June 20, 2005, the company commissioned the first branded five star hotel in the city of Chandigarh, Taj Chandigarh. The hotel is the first branded five star hotel in the city and has 152 guestrooms, coffee shop, 2 restaurants, bar and banquet halls. During this period, the company acquired Sri Tripurasundari Hotels Ltd, which had a partly built hotel in Chennai. During the year 2006-07, Sri Tripurasundari Hotels Ltd merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. During the year 2007-08, the company added a new restaurant, restobar and 23 guest rooms in the existing block of Taj Deccan at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Also, they plan to add 180 rooms at the cost of Rs 100 crore. The company is proposing to construct the service apartments (43 nos), 7000 sq ft spa and the additional car parking facility at the existing premises of Taj Krishna, at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crores. They are planning to open a shopping arcade for premium international luxury brands in the hotel.In December 2008, the company launched their new premium Five Star Hotel in the centre of Chennai by the name Taj Mount Road, Chennai. The company is in the process of identifying and acquiring land in Bangalore, Jaipur, Kodaikanal and Amritsar for hotel projects.The Taj Mount Road, Chennai Hotel Project was completed and made operational on 22nd December 2008. The construction of an additional car parking facility along with connecting bridge at Taj Krishna was completed in 2012-13. The excavation works on the Ginger Hotel near the Shamshabad International Airport was completed in 2013. The Companys JV company i.e. Greenwoods Palaces & Resorts Private Limited in which TAJGVK has 48.99% of equity completed the construction of Taj Santacruz hotel , 5 star luxury deluxe hotel at Mumbai International Airport Domestic terminal and started the commercial operations from January 2016. In FY 2016-17, it completed the renovation of Kohinoor-Banquet Hall in TAJ Deccan and Seasons Bar and Garden Room in TAJ Krishna.In 2018-19, the Company completed the renovation/ refurbishment of 3 floors and also completed the renovation of Restaurants. completed the construction of compound wall to secure the site and also completed the rejuvenation of Bengaluru Hotel Project.In 2022-23, the Company took up the phased refurbishments works of Guest Rooms and completed the renovation / refurbishment and renovated around 26 Guest Rooms and 2 Suite Rooms works in the 6 floor in Taj Krishna. Similarly, it took up the renovation of 10 Corridor facing Guest rooms each in 1st and 2nd floor and entire 54 rooms in 3rd floor of Taj Deccan during February, 2023. The Company also taken up the refurbishment of All Day Dining Restaurant, Specialty Restaurant and BAR.