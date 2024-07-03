Summary

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd was originally incorporated on January 8, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Vardhman Hotels Pvt Ltd. On July 28, 2007, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Vardhman Hotels Ltd.The Company is an owner and manager of Hyatt Regency, Kolkata, a luxury 5 star hotel located at Kolkata in India. The company operates Hyatt Regency, Kolkata which has a total of 233 rooms. Also, they are in the business of laundry, business centre and fitness centre facilities. The company has two subsidiaries namely, GJS Hotels Ltd and Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd.The company classifies their business divisions by the quality of the property, the range of services, and the guests they target. They derive the majority of their revenue from the Hyatt Regency Kolkata. The company is focused on the high end (five-star deluxe) hotel market.In July 12, 2007, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Asian Hotels Ltd. The company entered into a scheme of arrangement and de-merger with Asian Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (North) Ltd) and Chillwinds Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (West) Ltd) which became effective on February 11, 2010. Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and de-merger, the Kolkata Undertaking of Asian Hotels Ltd comprising of Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata along with shares held in GJS Hotels Ltd, Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd and others were de-merged and ve

