Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹176.56
Prev. Close₹174.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.97
Day's High₹176.56
Day's Low₹166
52 Week's High₹196.9
52 Week's Low₹124.81
Book Value₹99.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)287.39
P/E12.26
EPS14.07
Divi. Yield1.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.29
17.29
11.53
11.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.89
124.49
838.95
841.61
Net Worth
166.18
141.78
850.48
853.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.4
92.1
102.13
98.31
yoy growth (%)
-68.07
-9.82
3.88
0.22
Raw materials
-4.52
-12.6
-13.93
-13.2
As % of sales
15.39
13.68
13.64
13.42
Employee costs
-14.56
-21.06
-19.44
-20.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.48
22.14
18.74
20.25
Depreciation
-3.09
-2.97
-5.43
-6.37
Tax paid
0.2
-8.27
-3.99
-3.93
Working capital
-6.42
-271.28
30.51
-57.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-68.07
-9.82
3.88
0.22
Op profit growth
-135.74
-13.09
1.26
-19.04
EBIT growth
-97.8
18.14
-9.69
-32.76
Net profit growth
-95.02
-5.92
13.77
-8.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.47
93.76
51.19
54.36
184.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.47
93.76
51.19
54.36
184.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.39
12.53
0.29
10.58
10.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Arun Kumar Saraf
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Umesh Saraf
Independent Non Exe. Director
A C Chakrabortti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Padam Kumar Khaitan
Independent Non Executive Wome
Rita Bhimani
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Soumen Chatterjee
Additional Director
Shourya Sengupta
Additional Director
Devesh Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asian Hotels (East) Ltd
Summary
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd was originally incorporated on January 8, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Vardhman Hotels Pvt Ltd. On July 28, 2007, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Vardhman Hotels Ltd.The Company is an owner and manager of Hyatt Regency, Kolkata, a luxury 5 star hotel located at Kolkata in India. The company operates Hyatt Regency, Kolkata which has a total of 233 rooms. Also, they are in the business of laundry, business centre and fitness centre facilities. The company has two subsidiaries namely, GJS Hotels Ltd and Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd.The company classifies their business divisions by the quality of the property, the range of services, and the guests they target. They derive the majority of their revenue from the Hyatt Regency Kolkata. The company is focused on the high end (five-star deluxe) hotel market.In July 12, 2007, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Asian Hotels Ltd. The company entered into a scheme of arrangement and de-merger with Asian Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (North) Ltd) and Chillwinds Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (West) Ltd) which became effective on February 11, 2010. Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and de-merger, the Kolkata Undertaking of Asian Hotels Ltd comprising of Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata along with shares held in GJS Hotels Ltd, Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd and others were de-merged and ve
Read More
The Asian Hotels East Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Hotels East Ltd is ₹287.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Hotels East Ltd is 12.26 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Hotels East Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Hotels East Ltd is ₹124.81 and ₹196.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Hotels East Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.90%, 3 Years at 10.36%, 1 Year at 17.92%, 6 Month at 22.98%, 3 Month at 2.72% and 1 Month at 2.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.