Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Share Price

166.2
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open176.56
  • Day's High176.56
  • 52 Wk High196.9
  • Prev. Close174.41
  • Day's Low166
  • 52 Wk Low 124.81
  • Turnover (lac)28.97
  • P/E12.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.76
  • EPS14.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)287.39
  • Div. Yield1.45
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

176.56

Prev. Close

174.41

Turnover(Lac.)

28.97

Day's High

176.56

Day's Low

166

52 Week's High

196.9

52 Week's Low

124.81

Book Value

99.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

287.39

P/E

12.26

EPS

14.07

Divi. Yield

1.45

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.34%

Foreign: 65.34%

Indian: 0.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 34.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.29

17.29

11.53

11.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.89

124.49

838.95

841.61

Net Worth

166.18

141.78

850.48

853.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.4

92.1

102.13

98.31

yoy growth (%)

-68.07

-9.82

3.88

0.22

Raw materials

-4.52

-12.6

-13.93

-13.2

As % of sales

15.39

13.68

13.64

13.42

Employee costs

-14.56

-21.06

-19.44

-20.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.48

22.14

18.74

20.25

Depreciation

-3.09

-2.97

-5.43

-6.37

Tax paid

0.2

-8.27

-3.99

-3.93

Working capital

-6.42

-271.28

30.51

-57.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-68.07

-9.82

3.88

0.22

Op profit growth

-135.74

-13.09

1.26

-19.04

EBIT growth

-97.8

18.14

-9.69

-32.76

Net profit growth

-95.02

-5.92

13.77

-8.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.47

93.76

51.19

54.36

184.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.47

93.76

51.19

54.36

184.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.39

12.53

0.29

10.58

10.67

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / Joint MD / Promoter

Arun Kumar Saraf

ED / Joint MD / Promoter

Umesh Saraf

Independent Non Exe. Director

A C Chakrabortti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Padam Kumar Khaitan

Independent Non Executive Wome

Rita Bhimani

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Soumen Chatterjee

Additional Director

Shourya Sengupta

Additional Director

Devesh Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

Summary

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd was originally incorporated on January 8, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Vardhman Hotels Pvt Ltd. On July 28, 2007, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Vardhman Hotels Ltd.The Company is an owner and manager of Hyatt Regency, Kolkata, a luxury 5 star hotel located at Kolkata in India. The company operates Hyatt Regency, Kolkata which has a total of 233 rooms. Also, they are in the business of laundry, business centre and fitness centre facilities. The company has two subsidiaries namely, GJS Hotels Ltd and Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd.The company classifies their business divisions by the quality of the property, the range of services, and the guests they target. They derive the majority of their revenue from the Hyatt Regency Kolkata. The company is focused on the high end (five-star deluxe) hotel market.In July 12, 2007, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Asian Hotels Ltd. The company entered into a scheme of arrangement and de-merger with Asian Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (North) Ltd) and Chillwinds Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (West) Ltd) which became effective on February 11, 2010. Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and de-merger, the Kolkata Undertaking of Asian Hotels Ltd comprising of Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata along with shares held in GJS Hotels Ltd, Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd and others were de-merged and ve
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Hotels East Ltd share price today?

The Asian Hotels East Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Hotels East Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Hotels East Ltd is ₹287.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Hotels East Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Hotels East Ltd is 12.26 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Hotels East Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Hotels East Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Hotels East Ltd is ₹124.81 and ₹196.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Hotels East Ltd?

Asian Hotels East Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.90%, 3 Years at 10.36%, 1 Year at 17.92%, 6 Month at 22.98%, 3 Month at 2.72% and 1 Month at 2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Hotels East Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Hotels East Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.63 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 34.14 %

